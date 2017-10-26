As any newlywed will tell you, the blissful honeymoon period can quickly come under strain with the arrival of your first child.

And now, anonymous husbands from around the world have lifted the lid on how providing for a stay-at-home wife has affected their marriage - with often disastrous consequences, reported the Daily Mail.

Writing anonymously on secret-sharing sharing app Whisper, some praised their wives for keeping the home tidy and nurturing the children, while others revealed the miserable strain they had to face daily.

Shockingly, one husband admitted to deliberately inviting guests over in a bid to encourage his partner to clean.

Another revealed that he had taken a second job to make ends meet and resented his wife for not financially contributing.

