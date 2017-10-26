An American TV presenter threw up on live TV as she tried to tackle the "Paqui One Chip Challenge".

Natalie Tysdal and four co-presenters on Colorado's Channel 2 Daybreak show ate what is described as the most "eye-watering, curse-inducing chip made with the hottest pepper on the planet".

For Tysdal, it didn't go down so well - and when it did go down, it did not stay there.

In the clip, which has since gone viral, Tysdal can be seen quietly trying her chip along with her colleagues.

She can be seen leaning back on her chair, trying to down the chip with the help of her coffee before eventually losing the battle.

"Oh, Natalie threw up!" one of her co-hosts says. "All right, let's go to a break. When we come back we'll get Natalie together."

Tysdal later wrote on facebook: "I threw up, couldn't breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears.

"I had a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey and three mints and still felt on fire. An hour later I had chills and a massive headache. Three hours have gone by and I feel like I was beat up in a dark alley."