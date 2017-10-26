After being banned from working for some of the world's biggest fashion magazines, a studio insider has revealed to The Sun the real extent of celebrity photographer Terry Richardson's behaviour, describing him as making "Harvey Weinstein look like Bambi".

While Richardson has defended himself, models have come forward to allege non-consensual interactions with the photographer.

Model Anna del Gaizo revealed to Jezebel her encounter with Richardson in an article entitled "Why I'm finally speaking up about what Terry Richardson did to me."

In it, she shares that after agreeing to pose topless for Richardson, he thrust his crotch against her face with "no warning whatsoever".

But this naked incident wasn't a one off: Richardson is well known for stripping off his clothing on his shoots, including when he shot with Kate Moss.

The controversial photographer has also shot the likes of Rhianna, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian, however none of these famous women have suggested the photographer acted inappropriately with them.

The insider also claimed Richardson preferred to be called "Uncle Terry" and boasted that he was "this powerful guy with a b**er, dominating all these girls" they said.

They added: "Everyone knew he chased sex with the models and he used to brag about it."

Similar to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, a flood of accusations of exploitation and sexual assault have been made against the famed photographer who has now been banned from working for major fashion magazines, including Vogue, GQ and Glamour.