The world's most expensive pair of shoes have been unveiled - with a $21.9 million dollar price tag.

The footwear was created by UK designer Debbie Wingham whose previous creations have included the world's most expensive dress. Wingham is famed for her opulent and luxurious creations for celebrities, royalty and the well-heeled.

The world's most expensive shoes are valued at $21.9 million dollar. Commissioned for a birthday gift, they are perfectly symmetrical and feature extremely rare large pink and blue diamonds, worth in excess of $18.8 million.

The designer also holds the record for the world's most expensive cake. Photo / Adel Hanna, Ferrari Press Agency The designer also holds the record for the world's most expensive cake. Photo / Adel Hanna, Ferrari Press Agency

To top that off another four diamonds - three carat, flawless and white another 1000 pointer diamonds frame the piped and quilted details - techniques used in traditional cake artistry.

All diamonds are set in platinum while the zips and the plaque underneath the shoes are solid gold. The shoes themselves were handmade, taking hundreds of man hours and stitched together using 18 carat gold thread.

Even the leather coating process was painted in 24 carat gold paint. They are decorated with Arabian Jasmin flowers made from leather and incrusted with diamonds.

A rose gold accent was added to the shoes to give it a slight contrast and the soles and heels are in the client's favourite colours, and said to give the footwear a more contemporary fusion.

Last but not least, the insides of the shoes are adorned with a real gold thread embellished inlay.

A spokeswoman for Wingham explained the shoes were commissioned by a family who wanted a unique piece of diamond art for a loved one's birthday gift.

UK designer Debbie Wingham is famed for her opulent and luxurious creations for celebrities, royalty and the well- heeled. Photo / Adel Hanna, Ferrari Press Agency UK designer Debbie Wingham is famed for her opulent and luxurious creations for celebrities, royalty and the well- heeled. Photo / Adel Hanna, Ferrari Press Agency

A collaboration with Florida-based contemporary artist Chris Campbell, Wingham came up with the ideas but Campbell, renowned for his attention to detail, made the shoe.

Wingham is also the designer of the Red Diamond Abaya dress, still the world's most expensive garment to date with a price tag of $22.45 million.

Beyond her fashion designs, Wingham also holds the record for making the world's most expensive cake, valued at $72 million dollars and made for a coming of age party. She has a baking business called Couture to Cakes which is currently working through a six month waiting list.

Wingham said she is using the shoes as her swan song to world's most expensive creations. Next she will concentrate on her academy, The Future of Fashion, helping emerging talent.

- Australscope