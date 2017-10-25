Trying to choose the healthiest food in the supermarket can be a confusing task. Increasingly, products are marketed as "natural" and "healthy" choices, meaning foods you think are good for you may prove to be anything but.

As sodium and sugar-packed foods find their way into our trollies, Australian nutritionist Susie Burrell has revealed the top five foods that may have had you fooled.

1. TINNED TUNA

A seemingly healthy choice, tinned tuna is a surprise offender on Burrell's list.

While tuna is high in protein and low in fat, it can also lack omega-3 fats and be high in mercury.

Advertisement

"The other issue with tinned tuna is that it is a source of mercury, an element that is unable to be excreted from the body," Burrell wrote on her blog.

"Whilst tinned tuna has less mercury than fresh tuna...the recommendation is for Australians to consume tinned tuna at most 2-3 times each week."

WHAT TO EAT INSTEAD:

Burrell recommends swapping out your tuna for salmon or sardines.

2. RICE CRACKERS

Most rice crackers are high in carbohydrates and are often packed with MSG.

"Flavoured rice crackers in particular are hardly a healthy choice, especially for children," Susie writes.

"They simply offer 'empty calories' along with a rapid rise in blood glucose levels rather than long lasting energy."

WHAT TO EAT INSTEAD:

Burrell recommends choosing crackers that are corn and rye based instead and always checking if your snacks contain MSG.

3. SOY SAUCE

via GIPHY

A single serve of soy sauce can pack more than 1000mg of sodium, over half the recommended daily limit.

"A serve or two of soy along with our sushi rolls means you are also consuming a massive amount of salt," Burrell added.

WHAT TO EAT INSTEAD:

Choose low salt versions of soy sauce which can be far better for your waist line.

4. SPRAY OIL

While spray oil can help cut down how much oil you use in your cooking, it can also come without many of the health benefits found in olive oil.

"The processing involved in making spray varieties of oil means that any of the potential health benefits associated with using olive oil are negated, as the antioxidants and vitamin quality will be affected," Burrell writes.

WHAT TO EAT INSTEAD:

Stick with extra virgin olive oil in its natural state and avoid fancy spray bottles.

Was already having a pretty good day then this arrived - the most beautiful olive oil thank you @cobramestate very spoilt #nutrition #nutritionist #diet #dietitian #oliveoil #evoo #cobramestate A post shared by Susie Burrell (@susiediet) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

5. RICE MALT SYRUP

Burrell strongly advises against replacing sugar with rice malt syrup as it's packed with complex carbohydrates, glucose and maltose.

"While it may be fructose free, it does not mean concentrated calorie free - especially when used in large quantities in 'sugar free' baking", she added.