It takes a VIP to be able to drum up an A-list roster of celebrity guests at your wedding.

But it takes a very, very important person to get them to come to your vow renewal a decade later.

Talent manager Guy Oseary, 45, tied the knot with wife Michelle Alves back in 2006, but the lovebirds reaffirmed their commitment with a second wedding today in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - that is speculated to have cost a whopping US$250,0000, the Daily Mail reported.

And they got some of the biggest names in the business to fly in for the lavish affair, including Madonna, Bono, Ashton Kutcher, Matthew McConaughey, Dakota Johnson, and Noel Gallagher.

The happy couple: Talent manager Guy Oseary, 45, tied the knot with wife Michelle Alves. Photo / via Instagram The happy couple: Talent manager Guy Oseary, 45, tied the knot with wife Michelle Alves. Photo / via Instagram

It's being called the "wedding of the year" by many, even if it's not technically a wedding.

Guy and Michelle, who have been together since 2002, live in Los Angeles with their four kids: Oliver, 10, Mia, eight, Levi, five, and Jude, three. Guy, a talent manager for Madonna and U2, married Michelle, a model, in 2006.

They have flown to Michelle's home country of Brazil for the occasion, and managed to get much of Hollywood to follow suit.

Stars including Amy Schumer, Helena Christensen, Karen Elson, Owen Wilson, Red Hot Chili Peppers members Anthony Kiedis and Flea, Alicia Keys, Diddy, Cassie, David Arquette, Chris Rock, and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer have all been reported to be in town.

Madonna has also brought her kids along, and was snapped with them at the wedding pre-party on Monday night, where she performed.

Few details have been released about the wedding so far, though Guy did share a message for his wife on social media this morning.

"Today is a special day in my life: my marriage to my Brazilian princess,' he wrote. 'A new and exciting chapter begins in a few hours."

Michelle, a Brazilian model, originally married Guy back in 2006 but the two decided to renew their vows. Photo / via Instagram Michelle, a Brazilian model, originally married Guy back in 2006 but the two decided to renew their vows. Photo / via Instagram

Ahead of the wedding on Tuesday, Bono posed with Helena Christensen (second from left), Dakota Johnson (right), and Roman Abramovich's ex Dasha Zhukova (second from right). Photo / via Instagram Ahead of the wedding on Tuesday, Bono posed with Helena Christensen (second from left), Dakota Johnson (right), and Roman Abramovich's ex Dasha Zhukova (second from right). Photo / via Instagram

Helena Christensen shared a snap from her room at the luxurious Fasano Hotel on Ipanema Beach. Photo / via Instagram Helena Christensen shared a snap from her room at the luxurious Fasano Hotel on Ipanema Beach. Photo / via Instagram

Folha de S.Paulo reports that the couple had a joint Jewish (for the groom) and Catholic (for the bride) ceremony, while other outlets have reported that the 'I do's' were held at the food of Rio's famous Christ The Redeemer statue - a prime spot they paid US$100,000 to rent.

The party is being held at the mansion of Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck and his wife Angelica, and British DJ Paul Oakenfold is tipped to perform.

A single leaked social media snap from the reception shows the bride in a simple, white, long-sleeve dress with a matching hat.

Her husband, also in white, is pictured standing behind her with his hands on her shoulders while small, elegant bunches of flowers decorate the tables.

Guests are staying at the lavish Fasano Hotel on Ipanema Beach, which the couple has completely rented out - and where fans have camped out in the hopes of snapping pictures.

While most of the stars in town are being discreet on social media, paparazzi have caught several of them enjoying the city and hanging out on the local beaches.

Madonna posted a snap of herself in a brightly colored outfit at the pre-party. Photo / via Instagram Madonna posted a snap of herself in a brightly colored outfit at the pre-party. Photo / via Instagram

Madonna even brought three of her kids along. Photo / via Instragam Madonna even brought three of her kids along. Photo / via Instragam

Demi Moore was seen buying flip-flops in town before the wedding. Photo / via Instagram Demi Moore was seen buying flip-flops in town before the wedding. Photo / via Instagram

Dakota Johnson at the Christ the Redeemer statue. Photo / via Instagram Dakota Johnson at the Christ the Redeemer statue. Photo / via Instagram

Ashton Kutcher - with whom the groom co-founded A-Grade Investments - was seem enjoying some sand and sun at the beach, as were Anthony Kiedis and Flea.

Owen Wilson took a bike ride, and several other guests - including Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, and David Arquette - were spotted on their hotel room balconies.

Flea also made a brief trip to his balcony - sans briefs. The 55-year-old musician was seen relaxing outside completely nude, and seemed unfussed by the idea that he could be seen.

More snaps were shared from the pre-wedding celebrations on Tuesday, including one of Bono crouched down beneath a group of beautiful women including Helena Christensen, Dakota Johnson, jeweler Jennifer Meyer, film producer Heather Parry, Karen Elson, and Roman Abramovich's ex-wife Dasha Zhukova.

Bono also posted a video on U2's official Instagram in which he could be seen hanging out with his bandmates, and supermodel Helena while the group waited to head to the ceremony at the Christ the Redeemer statue.

"We're just hanging out, getting ready to go to the wedding," he told the camera. "It's not exactly an Irish wedding here in Rio de Janeiro, but it is the wedding of Guy and Michelle which is pretty cool!"



He then proceeded to do a quick tour of the pool area where the group appeared to be waiting, revealing that he was with his bandmates, as well as Helena, who had been taking pictures with the popstars.

However other than a few social media snaps, the couple has kept details like the bride's dress, the food, and the flowers all under wraps - although it is sure to be a decadent affair.

Money is no object for Guy, who joined Maverick Records as an A&R executive as a teenager and rose through the ranks to become chairman.

Under his watchful eye, Maverick has become one of the industry's leading labels, selling over 100 million albums worldwide. He's Madonna, U2, The Prodigy, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, Pharrell Williams, and Paul Oakenfold.

He was also a producer of the Twilight movies .

A-Grade Investments, meanwhile, has reportedly turned $30 million into $250 million after putting money into tech startups including AirBnB and Uber.