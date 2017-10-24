Celebrity photographer Terry Richardson has admitted "interacting" with models in a sexually explicit way following the decision by Vogue magazine to ban him.

The 52-year-old has been banned from working with several major fashion magazines amid resurfacing sexual harassment claims.

He has now broken his silence after he was effectively sacked by Condé Nast International on Tuesday.

Richardson has been the subject of widespread allegations of sexually abusing models over his lengthy career - accusations he has constantly denied.

Advertisement

But today he admitted he acted in a "sexually explicit manner" during some photo shoots with young models.

The Telegraph received a statement from his spokeswoman which stated Richardson is an artist "who has been known for his sexually explicit work".

She said: "He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually."

Referring to the decision by Condé Nast International, she added: "Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories."

Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair are among those who were told to "kill" any scheduled shoots with the snapper by parent group Condé Nast International.

The New Yorker is known for incorporating explicit themes into his shoots, and directed the sexually-charged music video to Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus - which she later said she regrets.

via GIPHY

According to the Telegraph, an email was circulated among staff of Condé Nast International after an article in a Sunday newspaper questioned the photographer's past.

The email, sent by the firm's executive vice president James Woolhouse, said future articles with Richardson should be "killed or substituted with other material".

He wrote: "I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson.

"Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter."

Richardson's contract arrangements with Condé Nast had been in discussion for several months - but after an article was posted that questioned why he was still being "feted by fashionistas" ties were officially cut.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Richardson have resurfaced in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. However, there have been no new claims made against him.

More than 40 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape. Photo / Getty Images More than 40 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape. Photo / Getty Images

Weinstein brought sexual harassment in the workplace back to the forefront after the New York Times published an investigation into sexual assault claims against him.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul is now facing multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment from more than 40 women including actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Friday, Richardson addressed allegations directed at him in recent days in a blog published on Huffington Post.

He wrote: "I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases.

"I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do.

"I give everyone that I work with enough respect to view them as having ownership of their free will and making their decisions accordingly, and as such, it has been difficult to see myself as a target of revisionist history."

Richardson, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music and fashion industry, including Beyonce and Lady Gaga, but also Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, often appeared in his own work.

He is also known to have a close relationship with Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, who he was pictured arm-in-arm with last month at New York Fashion Week.

MailOnline has contacted Richardson's representatives for comment.

TERRY RICHARDSON'S 23-YEAR PHOTOGRAPHY CAREER

Terry Richardson is an American fashion and portrait photographer who has shot major ads for Marc Jacobs, Aldo, Tom Ford, and Yves Saint Laurent, among others.

The 52-year-old has also done shoots for magazines such as Rolling Stone, GQ, Vanity Fair, Vogue and Vice, among others.

His career began in 1992 when he moved to the East Village of Manhattan.

Two years later he published his first fashion photos in Vibe magazine - which is widely considered to be his break into the industry.

The spread was shown at Paris's International Festival de la Mode later that year.

In 1995 he did a shoot for designer Katherine Hamnett's spring collection, which was characterized by images of young women in short skirts with pubic hair showing.

After that campaign he moved to London, where he worked for European magazines such as The Face, Arena and i-D.

In 2012 Richardson did his first solo exhibit in Los Angeles which he called TERRYWOOD.

Richardson's work has been characterized as hyper-sexual and is known for posing with his subjects. In many of his shoots he puts high-profile celebrities or models in mundane situations, and photographs them using very basic methods.

Many of the pieces he featured in TERRYWORLD had full-frontal nudity and both simulated and real sex acts.

When he has posed with his subjects he often gives them his signature glasses to wear - and has even put models in makeup and costume so they will look like him.

Richardson has been accused multiple times of using his influence as a photographer to sexually assault models during photo shoots.

On more than one occasion models, such as Rie Rasmussen, Jamie Peck and Charlotte Waters, accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviours and exploiting young female models. He has also been accused of using his position to engage in sexual acts with the models.

Though Richardson insists the allegations are false and says he is "considerate and respectful" of his subjects, Condé Nast International has now said that they will not use his work.