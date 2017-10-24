When Kelly Glover lost 67 kilograms, she thought she'd be inundated with date offers - but she's found she was more popular when she was clinically obese.

The plus-size blogger was shocked to discover she got more male attention before her extreme weight loss, but was outraged when she discovered why, reports News.com.au.

It was, a male friend informed her, because most men consider overweight women to be "easy".

This revelation left Glover stunned and disgusted.

Writing for website Mamamia, Glover said although she did not need to be asked out by men in order to feel validated, she could not understand why she couldn't get a date post-weight loss as she was still the same fun-loving person.

"After losing 67 kilograms, I was half expecting a romantic comedy montage-style life of never-ending meet cutes with dates scheduled back-to-back all weekend long - but nope.

"It's been crickets."

Glover said that she had no shortage of potential suitors when she lived in Los Angeles, conceding that the city has a different dating culture.

"When I lived in Hollywood, men would literally chase me down the street just to speak with me. This never happens in Australia," she wrote.

"Meanwhile in LA, I'd get asked out at the supermarket, at the gym, in the Uber car pool, and even once while I was behind the barrier of a police standoff (yes, really).

Now I'm 84 kilograms and size 18 (still fabulously fat) but there's no magical mic drop moment. Instead I'm left tapping the mic asking, '"Is this thing on?"

Glover wrote that she was left wondering why was it that "the smaller I got the less interested the single men got?"

One night she decided to send a male friend a personal message on Facebook, asking him what the problem was.

He told her: "Well people are more confident hollering at fat chicks. They feel there is less chance of rejection so they are more bold."

Glover said she was shocked and saddened that this could the case.

"This revelation reminded me of the 'fat chicks are easy' myth," Glover wrote.

"Which by the way, as a fat chick of almost forty years, I can confirm is complete bull. You think fat chicks are easy? Go ahead and try to persuade a big girl you're really into her and see how that works out for you. Good luck with that. Truly pursuing a fat chick isn't a sprint, it's a freaking marathon!"

Glover said she was now taking charge when it came to dating and was using the app Bumble, where women start the conversation.

"It's time to shake things up and make the first move," she wrote.