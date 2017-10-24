Albert Einstein's thoughts on the secret to happiness have been revealed thanks to handwritten notes from the genius which have surfaced after 95 years.

The German-born physicist dedicated his life to science, but suggested in the notes that fulfilling a long-term ambition doesn't necessarily guarantee happiness.

His thoughts on the pursuit of happiness were revealed in the notes written for a courier he met in 1922, according to The Telegraph UK.

Legendary physicist Dr. Albert Einstein, author of the theory of Relativity. Photo / AP

The theoretical physicist, who is celebrated for his groundbreaking theory of relativity, was on a lecture tour in Japan when the encounter took place.

He was staying at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo but did not have any change available to tip the courier.

Instead, the Nobel Prize winner handed the man two handwritten notes, telling him: "Maybe if you're lucky those notes will become much more valuable than just a regular tip."

Einstein wrote on one of the notes: "A quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success bound with constant unrest."

"Where there's a will, there's a way," he wrote on another sheet.

The notes, which were previously unknown to researchers, were auctioned off by an anonymous Hamburg resident and sold for NZ$1.89m in Jerusalem.

Roni Grosz, an Einstein archivist at Jerusalem's Hebrew University, said: "What we're doing here is painting the portrait of Einstein - the man, the scientist, his effect on the world - through his writings.

"This is a stone in the mosaic."