A mother was stunned to discover the doll she had bought for her daughter's second birthday seemingly swears.

The My Little Baby Born Walks doll from Argos is described as a walking doll that can say 'Mama' and 'Papa' when voice activated.

However, when Aria opened it, her mother Rachael Horton was appalled to hear it apparently utter the word "b****", the MailOnline reported.

Horton, from Birmingham, said: "It was my daughter's birthday on Tuesday but we were at Butlins so she didn't open her presents until the weekend.

"When we took the doll out of the box and started playing with it, I couldn't believe what we heard.

"She's supposed to say 'Mama' and 'Papa' but instead she seems to be saying 'you b****'.

"Now my two year old is copying her and trying to say 'b****' herself.

"I'm shocked, especially as it's very clear what the doll is saying."

Horton contacted Argos customer services and was told she could return the doll and exchange it for something else.

But the mother-of-one is demanding the store takes the product off the shelves.

She said: "I spoke to customer services via an online chat and, to be honest, they weren't very helpful.

"They just said it's best to come in and change it, which I don't think is acceptable.

"I don't want to just switch it for something else.

"My daughter is only two, I don't want her hearing words like that.

"I'm very shocked that Argos would sell something like that."

And it seems that Rachael isn't the only parent to have been stunned by the doll's words.

She said: 'When I looked on the Argos reviews, a woman had posted on there that she thought the doll swore too.'

The review entitled Doesn't Walk Even On Laminate was posted on the Argos website on October 18, 2017.

It reads: "Doll tries to walk but barely moves even on laminate flooring.

"She sounds like she is swearing or talking in a foreign language. Returned as daughter was very disappointed on her birthday."

The description on the Argos website says: "My Little BABY Born will walk when voice activated or when she hears her rattle and says 'Mama' and 'Papa'! Includes rattle. Styles may vary."

It says the doll is supposed to be suitable for children aged two years old and above.

Rachael paid £34 for the doll when she bought it from the Argos store in Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, but it has since been reduced to around £30 online.