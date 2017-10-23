There's nothing quite like a new pair of bright, white and sparkling clean sneakers. That is, until you inevitably ruin them by wearing them anywhere.

But now, for every footwear fan out there who has looked down glumly at their dirty, formerly-white sneaks, a crafty Texas-based Twitter user has found the solution - literally, reports the Daily Mail.

The user, Sarah Tracey, has - deservedly - labelled herself a "miracle worker" after managing to restore a dirty pair of sneakers to their former glory.

According to Sarah, the incredible transformation was made possible with a simple solution of baking soda and detergent.



The first step, she said, was to rinse the shoes with water. Next was the cleaning mix made with a ratio of 1:1.5 baking soda to detergent, scrubbed into the shoes with a toothbrush.

After this, the shoes should be left to sit "for a while" before rinsed once again. Then, they should be thrown into the washing machine.

Sarah shared a "before" photo of her dirty sneaker. Photo / Twitter Sarah shared a "before" photo of her dirty sneaker. Photo / Twitter

Once out of the washer, the shoes are dusted with baby powder and left to dry.

Sarah included a pair of photos to prove her miracle, showing a single tattered, dirty Converse sneaker in one, and a pair of spectacularly white ones in the other.

The tip has since been retweeted nearly 100,000 times since it was first shared as well as more than 300,000 likes.

Plenty of users praised Sarah's ingenuity, with one citing the tip as an example of "how twitter teaches us more than high school ever did."

The finished product after using a mix of detergent and baking soda and a toothbrush. Photo / Twitter The finished product after using a mix of detergent and baking soda and a toothbrush. Photo / Twitter

It also attracted plenty of inquiries from people looking for advice, some of whom she responded to. She revealed to one follower that she went for a detergent with extra "stain remover" properties.

Others offered up their own tips for restoring white sneakers, such as scrubbing them with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser or peroxide - though the latter isn't recommended by many as it will "make the soles rip."