They say that every dog deserves a good home - and one rescue pooch is certainly settling in well with its new owners, after becoming best friends with a little toddler.

Rescue dog Nora and toddler Archie Spence, from Manitoba, Canada, are inseparable - with dozens of photographs shared online showing them cuddling up to one another, the Daily Mail reports.

In fact, the English pointer is terrified of "almost everything" after being abused by a former owner - making his friendship with Archie even more remarkable.

Archie's mother, Elizabeth Spence, explained how Nora "absolutely adores" her 23-month-old son.

She adopted the pooch seven years ago, before she had children, but describes how Nora has found a best friend in Archie.

Speaking to the Dodo, she explained: "Archie is an extremely laid-back, happy, good-natured baby and all the animals seem to really respond to that, particularly Nora.

"She came from an abusive background and is afraid of almost everything. Not Archie, though. She absolutely adores him!"

Elizabeth described how the pair do everything together, adding: "If Archie is having a bath, Nora is lying on the bath mat waiting for him to get out."

The mother-of-three regularly share heart-warming photographs of the pair on her Instagram account, which has amassed nearly 100,000 followers.

While many of the images show Nora and Archie snuggling up to one another - various cats can also be seen getting involved in other pictures.

In fact, the family own two other rescue dogs, as well as Nora, along with three rescue cats.