Fashion company BelleChic has been forced to issue an apology following controversy generated by its "I Love Glitter" tote bag design.

The font used for the word "glitter" led to a number of social media responses, with some taking offense while others saw the funny side of the mishap.

The initial tweet pointing out the issue with the design went viral shortly after it was posted.

The typo was originally spotted in July this year but continues to do the rounds on social media.

my fav colour is also hitler pic.twitter.com/0tMnOGpsOG — some quack 🎤🦆 (@hurlarious) July 23, 2017

How did the designers Nazi that — Morganne🌹🥀 (@FUCKIECHINSTER) July 24, 2017

This makes me Fuhrious — fatima (@saltyfati) July 24, 2017

The company has since admitted the mistake and launched a new design that can't be tied to authoritarian regimes in any way.