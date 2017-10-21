A glamorous pensioner claims rubbing urine in her face is one of the secrets to her youthful looks and is now on the look for love after her previous partner couldn't 'get it up'.

Stella Ralfini, 70, from Finsbury Park, London, says people never believe her age and reveals she developed the unusual technique when she was in her 30s while studying medicine in India.

After developing a 'strange' rash during her trip, Stella was advised to dab her skin with her own urine and says that within a week the blemish had disappeared. In fact, she has never had a spot since, the Daily Mail reported.

Despite lavishing care on her skin throughout her life, Stella was diagnosed with skin cancer in April and turned to her urine method again.

The life coach underwent an operation in May and was thankfully given the all clear earlier this month but believes her healthy lifestyle and skin care helped her make a full recovery.

The pensioner has revealed she doesn't want to waste her second chance at life and has been inspired to finally find her 'soul mate'.

Stella said: "The latest date I had was a disaster. He seemed so lovely at the beginning. He looked like Rod Stewart.

"He had erectile dysfunction so we never became lovers. I have been on a few other dates but I'm still looking.

"I know a lot of people are shocked when they find out my age. I could go around lying about it because how many men are going to be looking for a 70-year-old woman?

"However, I still refuse to lie about my age because I don't think that would be inspiring. I think you can inspire people a lot more by showing them something to aim for."

Stella has now joined dating sites to help her find 'the one' and admits that over the years work has taken over her life as she dedicates a lot of her time to being a life coach.

Stella, who has previously used sperm in her facials, said: 'Urine is actually one of the best cures. People think of urine as something that is dirty but it is not. It is your own DNA and that is what makes it so powerful.

"When it comes out of you it is fresh and it doesn't smell. You can use it to treat eczema, psoriasis, rashes, outbreaks, anything to do with skin. It will cure most issues.

"I have been telling clients to use it for many years. I have definitely tried it myself. I had this really strange rash that came out when I was in India.

"I was talking to a doctor and he said this is what you could try. It took a week to see the results and I have never had a spot since then but I do take really good care of my skin as well.

"You would go to the loo and catch the flow of the urine in a plastic cup. You don't need much and you would then dab the area with a cotton wool to cleanse the skin."

The sex therapist claims that if you use urine therapy three times a week, you can see the results within a week but it depends on what you are using it for.

Stella said: "When I had skin cancer I just kept dabbing it and the operation was successful but I can't tell you how much that helped it.

"I know a lot about health. I believe that the things that I know certainly helped me during the recovery. I believe that's why the operation was successful."

Stella has studied health all her life and juicing, natural homemade beauty remedies and drinking one litre of coconut water a day are just some ways she takes care of herself.

The OAP continued her healthy lifestyle through her cancer treatment and has since recovered from her operation and now Stella is determined to inspire others.

Stella said: "You can't really say why me? Cancer affects so many people. I couldn't really take it all in but I did and I got my operation done.

"It woke me up. A lot of things came home to me. I thought if this is successful I am going to reinvent my life.

"There was a lot going through my mind. I hadn't found my soul mate. I had given too much to my work. I'm a woman who has cared for and looked after myself. I feel like I have a lot to offer.

"I also want to inspire people. It is very sobering. I have felt grateful that I was given the chance so I don't want to waste it.

"You should never stop dreaming big. It has made me feel like I want to be more inspirational and crazier than I have ever been before because the clock is ticking and I was given my warning.

"I've had a reoccurring dream that I'm meant to go and live in Florida. I've never been there before but I am now making plans to go at the beginning of next year.

"I am following my heart. Maybe the reason I'm supposed to go there is to meet someone."