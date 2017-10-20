BAR FLY-BY

There is such a thing as a free bar snack, actually. Many of Auckland's watering holes extend their largesse to moreish snacks, while you sip your holiday weekend cocktail. Ring your favourite and see what kind of deal they can cut you ... and say that Hotel DeBrett are offering free peanuts at the bar, and can they do better? Free peanuts with a drink, throughout Labour Weekend, at Hotel DeBrett, 2 High St. Ph (09) 925 0000



CRAFTY

If you fancy a spot of retail therapy, but can't stretch to busting out your hard-earned folding at the ritzy Britomart precinct, you're bound to score a cute bargain somewhere among the 180 stalls at the Mission Bay Reserve on Monday. Take a stroll and check out the designer fashion, art work, and great food.

Mission Bay Art & Craft Market, Labour Day Monday, 10am-4pm, Mission Bay Reserve. Free.



BARGAINS GALORE

So you lose all sense of time and eventually have no idea where you started and where you have ended up? That is the price of a great bargain, and there is no better place to find cheap socks and whatever else takes your fancy at Dress Smart in Onehunga. Hot tip: Get the Dress Smart shuttle from the Sky Tower.

Dress-Smart Outlet Shopping

151 Arthur St, Onehunga. Ph (09) 622 2400

Shuttle info: dress-smart.co.nz/useful-info

Birdlife on Tiritiri Matangi. Birdlife on Tiritiri Matangi.

CONSERVATION

Conservation Week ends tomorrow - but you have two more days to do something for the greater good. Auckland Zoo's "Love my Backyard" for kids is happening throughout the weekend and everyone who visits over Labour Weekend also has the opportunity to enter to win an Auckland Zoo behind-the-scenes kiwi experience (for 4 people). The lucky winner will receive 4 tickets to travel on a Fullers/360 Discovery ferry to Rotoroa Island this summer to attend a kiwi release with our friends from the Rotoroa Island Trust.

GET SMART

The Auckland War Memorial Museum Tamaki Paenga is free if you have proof you are an Aucklander but if you're visiting, too bad: it's $25. The good news is if you can't stump up for the entry fee, the Domain, the oldest park in Auckland, is free to lounge around in, watch the clouds and ponder the real meaning behind Labour Day. So are the Winter Gardens - where you can wander and marvel at the exotic, weird beauty of it all.

The Auckland Domain, Parnell. Ph (09) 309 0443



SHARING IS CARING

The Waterview Shared Path has just opened - it's about 3.4km long, follows the Te Auaunga (Oakley Creek) route and has three new bridges. If you're on a bike, it's a nice low gradient which means great for all ages and stages. Or just take a walk. In the neighbourhood you can also shoot hoops at the basketball courts, or try out the BMX track and skate park. Free.

at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/waterview-shared-path/



PLEIN AIR

Find a maunga - there are five to choose from in Tamaki Makaurau - grab a sketchpad, a canvas, an easel, paint or pencils, a picnic and en plein air - a French expression that means "in the open air", particularly used to describe the act of painting (or sketching) outdoors. Free. (Art materials not included.)

TO MARKET

We love an annual market. Plus, who doesn't love Piha? Delicious food, coffee, secondhand goodness, crafts and arts, vintage, activities for the kids and the beeeach! All proceeds go to the Piha Community Preschool. Monday, 9.30am-2pm, Barnett Hall, 2 North Piha Rd, Piha. Free.



HAPPY FACE

What's Happy Hour? At Cocos, it's $7 prosecco, beer, red or white wine. If you're a little more ambitious, it's also a jug of sangria for $28. Sit outside and watch the wonderful world of K Rd go by.

Auckland Symphony Orchestra. Auckland Symphony Orchestra.

SILVER SCREEN SYMPHONIES

If your kids just haven't taken to Mozart the way you'd like, and Schubert's not their thing, perhaps you can foster their love of classical music by introducing them to the rousing compositions of Zimmer, Elfman and Williams. The Auckland Symphony Orchestra is presenting a family concert of film favourites featuring themes from the silver screen.

Today, 2.30pm-4pm, Auckland Town Hall. Free though donations appreciated.



GET CULTURED

Hop on a train and head south, where there's a glorious exhibition, Tautua. Pascal Atiga-Bridger has been researching how indigenous flags, and traditional and contemporary art practices in Pacific nations may have been shaped by colonial influences.

Papakura Art Gallery October 21-November 25.

Sweet and savoury treats from Giapo. Sweet and savoury treats from Giapo.

HOT THING

Giapo is synonymous with glorious icecream. They've expanded their menu, and are offering hot chips too, in a cone. The chips are made from organic agria potatoes from Napier, handcut, cooked to crisp and matched with any ice cream flavour on the menu.

There is something universally comforting about salty hot chips and cool, silky icecream - so when the two marry it's amplified.

Earlier this year, Giapo announced the closing of his original kitchen on Queen St, and the opening of a brand-new, custom-built kitchen in a pedestrian-friendly pocket of Downtown Auckland, at 12 Gore St.