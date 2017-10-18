A young man with "nothing to lose" tattooed across his face said he had the inking done because the slogan got stuck in his head.

Tattoo fan Nikolay Markelov got the tattoo on a whim, claiming he had "nothing to lose" because he already had a few small tattoos on his face already.

A young man has got "nothing to lose tattooed" across his face. A young man has got "nothing to lose tattooed" across his face.

He said the phrase was constantly going through his mind.

The 22-year-old had his "motto" etched around his mouth in huge letters at a tattoo parlour in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk in central Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai region.

Advertisement

A video shows Nikolay receiving the tattoo at a parlour called "Made in Siberia".

Footage shows him lying calmly as a tattoo artist etches the huge Russian lettering on to his face.

Mark Cropp has had one laser removal session - parlour says he's rejected having anymore treatment

The clip shows how the design dominates the space between his nose and his chin.

Ink lover Nikolay was in the tattoo parlour wondering what to do next when the idea came to him.

He said: "I thought, why should I get a small one? I have a bunch of small ones on my face, this is why I have nothing to lose.

"This line got stuck in my head and I decided to have it on my face."

Nikolay got his first tattoo when he was 18 and over the past four years has had dozens more across his body.

Explaining his love of tattoos, he said: "I got into it, people pay attention, people are curious what they mean.

"I've been walking around with tattoos for a while, there are different reactions, there are two camps of people, some like it, some don't.

"Negative people might approach you in the street and start bombarding you with questions and reasons. They are the minority."

Nikolay said he has no regrets over his tattoo because "we only live once" and "at the end of the day everybody will be dead".

He said his mother was initially against his tattoos but has now accepted his choice.

Nikolay added: "She gave birth to me, she should love me the way I am, doesn't matter if I have tattoos or not."