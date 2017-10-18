A girl's heart-warming reaction to finding out she is going to be adopted has been shared around the world.

Utah student Tannah Butterfield's ecstatic response as she jumped for joy was captured on her school's CCTV cameras.

The school's office manager and family friend Jackie Alexander broke the news to the 11-year-old on behalf of her new parents Jennifer and Jeff Fisher.

She has been adopted, along with her younger brother and sister, having been fostered by the couple for the past two years.

"Some Mondays are better than others," said Ms Alexander, explaining she had permission from the child's parents to post the footage online.

"Today my phone rang at my desk and it was my friend Jen telling me things finally had come to an end and the courts were going to let them adopt the children!

"She asked me if I would be sure to tell her sweet girl when she came to my desk for her daily visit. She knew she would want to know right away because she had been so worried.

"I don't think even I could understand myself what that moment would feel like. Our security cameras caught the moment perfectly."

She explained it is "pure testament that in a world full of turmoil and strife, there is still light and joy to be found in little everyday moments".

"A dear family I know has been fighting for as long as I can remember to adopt three of their foster children that attend our school. It's been hard to watch them fight this emotional battle," she added.

The delighted girl told Inside Edition: "This is the best thing that's ever happened to me."