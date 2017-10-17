Apparently the smarter you are, the darker your humour - so only intelligent people will find the cartoon below funny.

A new study published in Cognitive Processing, by researchers at the University of Vienna, found people with a sick and dark sense of humour tend to be more intelligent, better educated, and more emotionally stable.

They asked participants to rate how funny they found a series of cartoons, including this one, as part of the experiment.

"Black humour, often called grotesque, morbid, gallows or sick humour, is used to express the absurdity, insensitivity, paradox and cruelty of the modern world," they wrote.

"Characters or situations are usually exaggerated far beyond the limits of normal satire or irony, potentially requiring increased cognitive efforts to get the joke."

Those who didn't enjoy the cartoons were not necessarily the least intelligent, but the most aggressive.

(The caption translates to: "Easy come easy go. Nothing is more difficult than holding his mice together. Old law!")