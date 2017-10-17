The Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child in April, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

In a statement released today via their Twitter page, the Palace revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "delighted" to be expecting their third child in April 2018.

Kensington Palace was forced to announce Kate's third pregnancy on September 4 because - as when she was expecting Prince George and Princess Charlotte - Kate, who is now three months along, was suffering with severe morning sickness.

In a short statement, the royals' office Kensington Palace said the baby, who will be fifth-in-line to the British throne, was due in April - but the exact date of the baby's expected arrival was not disclosed.

William and Kate, both 35, already have two children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Kate will be heavily pregnant on an official visit to Norway and Sweden with her husband early next year. The Palace said the couple had been asked to undertake the Scandinavian visit on behalf of the Foreign Office and William will also make a solo trip to Finland next month.

Kate made her second appearance since announcing the news yesterday and showcased a new shorter do and hint of a baby bump to coincide with her return to public duties.

The Duchess of Cambridge is still not fully recovered from the acute morning sickness that has blighted her third pregnancy but found herself playing the role of Dancing Queen yesterday.

Kate showed off her dancing skills as she made her second appearance since announcing her pregnancy. Photo / Getty Images Kate showed off her dancing skills as she made her second appearance since announcing her pregnancy. Photo / Getty Images

Kate, 35, was twirled around Platform 1 at Paddington station in London after making a surprise appearance alongside the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and cast members from the new Paddington 2 movie at an event involving children from the charities they support.