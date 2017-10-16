Barely a month goes by without some new, bizarre health or "wellness" advice from Goop hitting the headlines.

The brainchild of Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, the brand has brought us cupping, infrared saunas, earthing (walking barefoot), consulting shamans and intravenous infusions since its launch in 2008.

And who could forget sex dust, vaginal steaming and jade eggs to insert into our "yoni" to improve our orgasms?

These controversial claims have now earned the company the first "Rusty Razor" award as the "best" promoter of the "worst pseudoscience of the year".

Advertisement

The accolade was issued by the Skeptic, which describes itself as the UK's only magazine taking a scientific look at pseudoscience and the paranormal.

Below MailOnline takes a look at just some of the weird recommendations posted on Goop in recent times.

Some of Goop's controversial claims

• Vaginal steaming



When Paltrow started writing her Goop blog, she mainly wrote about the subjects of healthy recipes and chic handbags.

But in 2015 she went off course and recommended the vaginal steam at the Tikkun Holistic Spa in Santa Monica.

"It is an energetic release - not just a steam douche - that balances female hormone levels," she wrote. "If you're in LA, you have to do it."

After the post, gynecologist Dr Jen Gunter Gunter criticised the practice.

"'Steam is probably not good for your vagina. Herbal steam is no better and quite possibly worse," she said.

"Mugwort or wormwood or whatever when steamed, either vaginally or on the vulva, can't possibly balance any reproductive hormones, regulate your menstrual cycle, treat

depression, or cure infertility."

• Vaginal jade eggs

There was a storm of controversy this year when Goop began selling crystal eggs, which were claimed to improve women's sex lives.

The site shared tips on how to use jade and rose quartz eggs, which reportedly "increase chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy".

The actress explained that women should clench the egg inside them all day to exercise their pelvic floor.

Again Gunter waded in to warn the whole idea is nonsense - and could even increase the risk of bacterial vaginosis or deadly toxic shock syndrome.

"I read the post on Goop and all I can tell you is it is the biggest load of garbage I have read on your site since vaginal steaming," Gunter wrote in an open letter to Paltrow on her blog.

• Psychic vampire repellent



The $30 "spray-able elixir" contains ruby, rosemary, juniper, lavender, and reiki charged with crystals.

According to the site, it will "banish bad vibes (and shield you from the people who may be causing them)".

Users are directed to "shake gently before each use" then "spray around the aura to protect from psychic attack and emotional harm".

They should avoid contact with eyes and must not ingest or inhale the "protective mist".

• Body Vibes

The "healing stickers made with carbon material used to line space suits".

Goop initially claimed that its stickers are made with "a crystalline, carbonised radio-frequency material' culled from spacesuits.

They reportedly "fill in the deficiencies in your reserves, creating a calming effect, smoothing out both physical tension and anxiety".

The products, which sell for up to $120 for a set of 24, can also "help clear skin by reducing inflammation and boosting cell turnover", Goop reported, quoting the brand's co-founders, Madison De Clercq and Leslie Kritzer.

Butex-Nasa official Mark Shelhamer, a one-time chief scientist in the space programme's human research division, begs to differ.

"Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn't even hold up," he told Gizmodo. "If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed? What a load of BS this is."

• Crystal healing



The award comes after Goop recently posted a feature hailing "The 8 Essential Crystals" as an aid to help a host of psychological and physical problems including premenstrual syndrome (PMS), infertility and even trauma from sexual abuse.

Written by "certified shamanic energy medicine practitioner" Colleen McCann, the article includes a plug for a "Goop-exclusive starter kit, inspired by a shaman's medicine bag" for $85.

After it was published, the web page was amended with a footnote explaining that an earlier version of the story stated that the benefits of the semi-precious gemstone carnelian were presented as fact, when they were the "opinion of fans of the product".

McCann recommends that you pack brownish-red stone carnelian with your tampons, because "fans of the product say" it helps ease period cramps, temper PMS, regulate menstrual cycles and treat infertility.

She also recommends amethyst to treat addictions to alcohol, shoe shopping and negative self-talk.

Readers are advised to care for their crystals by leaving them in the moonlight for three days before and three days after the full moon.

'Deceptive' claims

Last month American watchdog Truth in Advertising (Tina) filed a formal complaint against Goop for "unsubstantiated and therefore deceptive" claims to promote its health products.

Tina is calling for an investigation into claims that Goop-endorsed products and treatments can treat, cure, prevent, alleviate symptoms of or reduce the risk of ailments ranging from depression to infertility and arthritis.

Goop said these allegation is "unsubstantiated and unfounded", and Paltrow encourages followers to weigh up the evidence for themselves.

The brand has been approached by MailOnline for comment about the latest award.