A Facebook post by the Invercargill City Libraries and Archives has gone viral and it has nothing to do with books.

To mark the tenth anniversary of Keeping up with the Kardashians, and proving that librarians can enjoy a bit of reality TV as well, the team decided to have an impromptu Kardashian-inspired photoshoot.

It has been 10 years since the Kardashians first graced our screens. To celebrate, our social media team decided to have a totally impromptu, definitely not planned, photo-shoot. Posted by Invercargill City Libraries and Archives on Friday, 13 October 2017

The Facebook post received more than 4000 likes in under a day and was shared more than a thousand times.

The picture also received hundreds of compliments across social media, including on Twitter, where a few people said they would be visiting the library because of its stellar social media presence.

When one Facebook user decided to express his disappointment over the fact that "a library in Invercargill" has a team of six people on social media, the team was quick to clarify that, in fact, these people manage the social media for the library on top of their "actual jobs".

"We aren't hired to do it all. We do it because we love our library and we don't think that's idiotic at all," they posted, much to the delight of hundreds of other commenters.

This is not the first time that the library at the bottom of the world becomes an internet sensation.

The social media team is often quick at keeping up with the memes and recently joined the "you've heard of Elf on the Shelf" fun - a recent viral meme that saw people joining two objects that rhyme, for others to guess.

They have also recently paid tribute to Men in Black, when the movie turned 20 years old.

When Libraries and Men in Black meet. Happy 20th Birthday (on Sunday) to one of our favourite movies! pic.twitter.com/1CW0RHG0I0 — Invercargill Library (@invlibrary) June 30, 2017

Being the literary types, they could not let the opportunity pass when Donald Trump famously tweeted "covfefe" and made the fake word go viral.

And there was also that time a dinosaur invaded the library, for the anniversary of Jurassic Park Lost World.

And we can't forget the team's hilarious video of "things librarians never say":

Or their Jimmy Kimmel-inspired "mean tweets" video:

There was also that time when they joined the Shortland Street meme-bandwagon with their own version of Chris Warner's "please tell me that's not your penis" scene.

We could go on but we think we've made our point: the Invercargill City Libraries account is the social media account you should follow today - for the literature and for the laughs.