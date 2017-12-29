This was one of NZH Lifestyle's top stories for 2017

Butt-dialing someone is embarrassing, but what if 14,000 people were listening and you happened to be having sex with your partner during it?

That is what happened to Instagram star, Kristin Hancher, who accidentally live-streamed herself and her boyfriend having sex to 14,000 people.

Hancher, who is followed by 3.9 million people on Instagram swears the mishap was accidental and that herself and boyfriend Andrew Gregory had no idea their intimate moment was going public.

Advertisement

Luckily for the couple, the camera was facing away, so there was only audio with no added visuals during the three minutes it took them to notice they were being broadcast to the world.

Kristen later posted an apology to her followers: "Whoever saw my live, I just wanna apologise; that was totally NOT intentional. Delete it from your mind. That was super embarrassing and super uncomfortable.

"But for real, guys, sh*t happens. Accidents happen. You have to move and and pretend like it never happened and go on with your life. That's what I'm gonna do."