All going to plan, you'll wear your engagement ring every day for the rest of your life, so naturally every woman wants that special sparkler to be something they truly love.

According to the Daily Mail one bride-to-be has been blasted on Mumsnet after admitting she feels disappointed with the $2,300 solitaire her fiancé presented her with.

As well as disliking the colour of the gold band and the setting, she couldn't understand why her normally generous partner, who earns close to a six figure salary, didn't spend more on such an important piece of jewellery.

But she got a short shrift from fellow posters who branded her "greedy" and said that she clearly cares more about showing off her bling than she does about the man she's marrying.

One even said she sounded like the "worst person imaginable" and expressed a hope that she gets dumped by her future husband.

The bride-to-be was branded 'ungrateful' for her reaction to the ring, while another poster said that she should be able to have an honest conversation with her husband-to-be about her feelings. Photo / Mumsnet The bride-to-be was branded 'ungrateful' for her reaction to the ring, while another poster said that she should be able to have an honest conversation with her husband-to-be about her feelings. Photo / Mumsnet

The vast majority of commenters said they would be sympathetic if she didn't like the style, but concluded that she only cared about the cost and wanted something bigger.

More sympathetic sorts advised her to pretend the ring doesn't suit her of doesn't fit and ask if they can pick out something different together.

However, a handful backed her up with one saying that $2,300 isn't a lot to spend for a high earner with one saying she'd been 'short changed' by any ring costing less than a month's salary.