By Rob Reed

Are you planning to teach your Little One how to get off their feet and start pedaling on two wheels? Rob Reed shares 10 tips to help you get it right:

As a member of The Bicycle Society in the UK, I've helped to teach over 15,000 children to ride bikes, in 300 different schools. The key, I've found, is to keep things positive. Kids can be intimidated by bikes, so you want to be upbeat in your attitude, and instill in them good associations with their two-wheeled friend.

Balance bikes are particularly good for this at the start. They help children grow accustomed to sitting on a saddle and guiding their direction from the age of two, without adding the complicating measure of pedals.

Here's my ten step guide to help parents navigate the tricky route to a child's cycling success this summer:

1. Make sure they feel comfortable

Start them with a balance bike as young as possible - the manufacturers normally say from the age of two, but in my opinion, you can begin younger than this. Once your child can hold his or her own weight in standing, he or she is ready to explore cycling. You just need to help them balance and the seat will support their weight as they learn.

Have a balance bike as a toy in the house. That way, they can get familiar with it whilst they're playing, rather than seeing it as a specific skill they need to master.

2. Focus on three key prompts to keep it simple

Ask them to look straight ahead, check that they're sitting with their weight on the seat, and make sure they smile!

3. Choose a large open space to learn

Children on bikes are erratic and wobbly - but wobbling shows they're starting to learn how to balance on their own.

Get them rolling around on a balance bike on hard ground, then, when they're ready to transition to pedals, seek out some grass. Although riding on grass is harder, the ground is soft enough to cushion the inevitable falls. It's a worthwhile compromise.

4. Get help

If it's not going to plan, think about having external coaching, or taking them to an event or class, which are becoming increasingly popular. Children learn much more quickly when they're surrounded by their peers doing the same thing, and it can help avoid them feeling any pressure from parents trying to teach them.

Afterwards, they're more likely to be keen to show mum and dad exactly what they've learnt.

5. Make it practical

Use the balance bike as a fun way of getting to school - scooters are great but don't promote learning how to balance. The more practice they get picking their feet up, taking their weight and balancing, the better.

Encourage your little one to pick both feet up once they're moving. Once they can keep both feet off the floor for 10 seconds, they're ready for pedals.

6. Explain the brakes!

Starting to use pedals can be a really fragile stage, as a fall can quickly knock your child's confidence. So, begin by making sure that they know how to use their brakes. Keep instructions simple, like saying "3, 2, 1, stop", ensuring they understand how to squeeze the brakes.

Make sure the brakes are well adjusted; quality kids' bikes come with specifically-designed levers for smaller hands.

7. Hold them, not the bike

To help them to balance, keep your hands on their shoulders, not the the bike, seat or handlebars, as it takes too much control away from them. The more support you need to give, the less confident they will feel.

Try to feel for where their weight is going. If they're leaning on your hands, they're not ready - go back to a balance bike, or take the pedals off and use the new bike in the same way. Give them as much control of the bike as possible.

Keep your hands on them as a preventative measure until you're comfortable they know how to start and stop by themselves.

8. No more tears

If they fall, get them back on the bike as quickly as possible. It's important you don't leave space for anxiety to grow.

9. Make it a family task

Trying to teach a family member is always hard at any age - parents teaching children leads to more complaining compared to when they're coached. So, put the focus on going out for a bike ride together, and on the destination, rather than on learning to ride.

10. Offer praise!

It's so important. Regular and continued praise for every small achievement during the learning process.

WHERE DOES IT GO WRONG?

There are a few common mistakes to watch out for. Firstly, stabilisers remove the need for a child to balance, which is the most important aspect of learning to ride. Ideally, stay away from using them - although they can be a handy backup if your child is struggling with the action of pedaling.

Secondly, make sure that you invest in the right bike. Proper children's bikes are ergonomically designed and will speed up the learning process. Avoid getting a bike that is too heavy, and stay away from Dutch-style bikes for children as they're very difficult to learn on. Don't put the saddle too high and make sure the tyres are always properly pumped up!

Finally, always think about the language that you're using. Keep everything positive, and try not to focus on learning or skills. It might seem obvious, but phrases like "try harder" are definitely counter-productive. The main thing is to praise, support and encourage your children. If you think they're taking a long time to do something, they're just doing it their own way. They will get there. Be patient, and support them. Celebrate every little milestone.

At this point it's worth thinking about the fact that swimming is taught as a part of the national curriculum, whereas once Bikeability arrives in Year 6. If my experience teaches me anything, we need to get to kids before then. By Year 6, it's too late - a kid who can't cycle just won't be able to progress. It only takes a few school visits - an hour per week can have a dramatic impact, not only on their gross motor skills, but on the engagement of children who have traditionally struggled in the school environment.

So pick up a bike, find some space and take the first step to ensuring your children's active and healthy future now.

Rob Reed is founder of The Bicycle Society, an organisation which has taught over 15,000 children to ride a bike to date. Reed is working with Ridgeback's Kids Club to get more kids out enjoying cycling.