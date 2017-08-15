By Imogen Blake

His famous Naked Chef moniker referred to a simple approach to cooking, rather than baring all.

But when Jamie Oliver did try whipping up a meal without any clothes on, he suffered a very embarrassing injury that made sure he never attempted it again, reported the Daily Mail.

The talented chef, 42, said he managed to burn his penis once while cooking for his wife, Jools, in the buff - and has warned the public not to try it for themselves.

Jamie, who lives in a £10 million ($17,772) house in Highgate, north London, told Samantha Wood at Heat magazine: "I did it once. I don't think it's a great thing to do. I don't advise it."

When reminded of his injury, he then continued: "That was the one time I cooked naked! It's amazing how powerful convection oven steam can be. It felt like a good idea at the time."

The chef, who owns 48 restaurants in the UK and has had more than 30 cooking programmes on TV, has just released a new cookbook, called 5 Ingredients.

It's a recipe book where every dish only uses five ingredients, with a focus of course on cooking healthy and nutritious meals.

Just had the granita ever at da Alfredo with local Mulberry and almond so thoughtfully made bloomin delish!!! Like a cold Bakewell tart amazing A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

In between his books, TV shows and restaurant ownership, he is also a doting father to five: Poppy Honey, 15, Daisy Boo, 13, Petal Blossom, seven, and Buddy Bear, six, with the youngest, River Rocket, only born last August.

Admitting he is an 'embarrassing' dad, he says he's also guilty of 'child abuse' - because his kids were the last in their year to be given their own mobile phone.

The TV star, who has married to wife Jools for 17 years, finds being a father to two teenagers especially tricky - particularly now they have begun to be 'very interested' in boys.

But the chef says there have been 'no boyfriends' as yet - and there won't be for a while if he has anything to do with it.

He said: "It's weird. You have a little girl until about 12 and then [clicks fingers] different league.

"We've consciously tried to slow things down - there's no rush right?"

Despite the trials of being a father, Jamie has not ruled out the possibility of having a sixth baby - though he does admit he's run out of room in the car.

A Massive belated congrats to my lovely wife @joolsoliver for celebrating 5 years of designing @littlebirdbyjools great job babe I'm so proud of you time to do some stuff for the dads now 😜love jumx x x A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 28, 2017 at 12:52am PDT

Giving himself a "six out of 10 as a dad to teenagers," he told the Daily Telegraph: "I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus.

"But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."

The talented chef is worth an estimated £150 million ($267m). But it was revealed yesterday that a series of unprofitable projects with friends cost him a large chunk of his fortune.

He is now reportedly worth £90 million less than he was in 2014 due to a series of "poor collaborations," not saving anything and the 2008 global recession.

Jamie said he has "lists of friends that I shouldn't have collaborated with," warning: "Never mix business and pleasure."