By Bianca London

Posing beneath the night's sky, this couple's photo may look like a generic romantic holiday snap but it's leaving the internet baffled.

The image, which has been sweeping Instagram after it was shared by The Archbishop of Banterbury, shows a tanned couple posing for a photo in an exotic location.

The snap has, however, left the internet dumbfounded - because confused users can't work out what the woman in the photo is holding, according to the Daily Mail.

Countless users were left in hysterics because, at first glance, they believed the woman was holding the tree in her arm.

"F****** hell! I thought she was holding the tree!," wrote the man who shared the snap.

Thousands of users took to the comments section to share their confusion, with many pointing out she's simply holding her handbag.

The baffling photo has been "liked" 40,000 times on the Facebook page with thousands of amused users sharing it.

It comes after social media users with food on the brain were left doing a double take - after seeing a photograph of five snakes, which they initially thought were glazed doughnuts.

The confusion was sparked when Twitter user @beatriizz__ posted a snap of the slithering creatures, with the caption: "Wow look so pretty."

Social media users were left doing a double take - after seeing a photograph of five snakes, which they initially thought were glazed doughnuts. Photo / beatrilzz Twitter

But hundreds of followers reacted by saying they thought they were glazed doughnuts at first, until they enlarged the snap and discovered the baffling truth.

The bizarre optical illusion seems to have been caused by the unusual white markings on the scales of the snakes, which many mistook for being icing sugar.

The photograph has now been retweeted 14,000 times, with many describing their shock on discovering the picture was not what it seemed.