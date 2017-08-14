Last month, a New Zealand man made headlines around the world after claims he was struggling to secure work because of the large "Devast8" tattoo he got on his face during a heavy night of drinking in jail.

It appears the cautionary tale did very little to deter one female ink collector who recently received a fresh face tattoo that made his look mild in comparison.

New York City tattoo artist Paul Booth took to Instagram to share pictures of his client's face ink, which was inspired by Paul W.S. Anderson's 1997 sci-fi/horror film Event Horizon.

The film is about a rescue crew investigating a spaceship that disappeared into a black hole and has now returned something new on-board, although the particular design for the tattoo came from an Event Horizon poster artist Chris Garofalo created for The Colonial Theatre in 2015.

Advertisement

Mr Booth first shared a teaser picture of his client, who is only known as "Kris".

"Another half-hour of tweaks should finish Kris's head. Can't wait to post healed pics!

Thanks Kris, you're a true beast! Bravo," he wrote on Instagram.

The tattoo artist then shared a collage of pictures showing the full extent of the wild design, while also delivering a pre-emptive message to those looking to criticise her decision to get such a bold face tattoo.

"The fresh stuff on her face will lighten about 50 per cent or so after it heals and settles in," he wrote.

"AND if I might add ... yes she has a successful career and yes she knew exactly what she was getting into ... and yes, I got to know her from our previous sessions before I even went near her face.

"You are looking at an empowered woman who did it in her own unique way ... she is not a misguided fool. I'm honoured to have played a role in that. Cheers Kris! Go knock em dead."

The post attracted mostly positive comments directed at both the artist and his client.

"Fantastic piece of work! Everyone has their own opinion on it and mine is of praise," wrote one user.

"I think this may be the best tattoo I've ever seen! Respect to both artist and customer," added another.

But not everyone thought the face tattoo was a bright idea.

"How can you tell your conscience you did the right thing? Are you really feel happy for doing this to a girls face????? How can you call yourself an artist," wrote on user.

"Wow don't get me wrong it's a dope tattoo and it looks like it was really well done but she is f*cking stupid. Everyone with face tattoos and head tattoos are just attention whores and idiotic people who destroy their skin. I get it its your choice, but don't complain when someone doesn't wanna hire you," added another.

The news comes as the man with the famed "Devast8" tattoo has done a U-turn on having it removed.

Mark Cropp decided not to go through with having the huge inking removed after having the first session of free treatment from a laser clinic.

The 19-year-old said he was working night shifts and things were going well so had put the laser removal on hold until he got used to his hours.

However, Sacred Laser said Cropp had since rejected their offer and wouldn't be having further sessions.

The parlour expressed disappointment, but said their offer to remove it for free still stood if Cropp was to change his mind.

Cropp responded by text, through his partner, saying he "doesn't want any more [of the tattoo] removed as he just wanted a job" and now that he has one, he wants to stay out of the media.