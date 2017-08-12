Aotearoa's beauty was showcased today as around 400 models lined up for a shot at runway glory.

Diversity was a theme at this year's model casting for the upcoming New Zealand Fashion Week.

And an array of ethnicities and body types figured in queues of models at Auckland's Aotea Centre, ranging in age from 16 to late-60s. Although most, admittedly were rather tall and very striking.

"We look for huge diversity in models, because if you look at the designers there is huge diversity in what they produce - from street fashion to more high fashion and everything in-between," NZ Fashion Week founder Dame Pieter Stewart said.

About half the casting models were expected to be chosen for NZ Fashion Week, which runs from August 28-31 for trade before NZ Fashion Weekend, from September 1-3, for the public.

Talent for today's casting came from Clyne Models, 62 Models & Talent, Bintang Models, Unique Models, Vanity Walk, New Face Models, Monarch, Kirsty Bunny, RPD Models, Red 11, Silverfox and Icarus.

They strutted their stuff before around 90 designers.

NZ Fashion Week, now in its 17th year, has proven an international launching pad for emerging talent. Models who have gone on to international acclaim following their appearances at the event including Ashleigh Goode, Maia Cotton and Georgia Fowler.

Among those at today's castings was Tinashe Chinyanganya, 20, from Mt Roskill.

Chinyanganya, who came to New Zealand from Zimbabwe as a youngster with his family, was discovered at 17, working after-school at Eastridge New World.

Clyne Models owner Marama Nicholas asked him if he'd be interested in modelling - "and... it's been real fun every since".

Chinyanganya, who is also doing property studies at Auckland University, has done a number of fashion shoots and walked several runways.

Also casting was Olivia Lefebre, 22, from Mt Roskill, who is with 62 Models & Talent.

The fulltime model was scouted at St Lukes mall by a photographer seven years ago.

She has worked here and in Sydney, including Fashion Week in the Australian city, and modelled in Milan.

Lefebre was delighted with the diversity on show at today's casting. "New Zealand's really diverse... so I think it's amazing and it's just a good representation of our country."