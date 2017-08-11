By Sonia Rao

A man who was busted scheduling six dates in one night found himself in hot water after the six women he scheduled dates with in Washington DC realised his plan and sought revenge.

Lisette Pylant met up with Justin Schweiger for a first date over drinks that evening, only to discover 45 minutes in that he'd double-booked. Or rather, she learned as the night went on, that he'd planned six consecutive dates at the same bar.

Pylant, 26, and the others became friends during the bizarre experience - yes, this is John Tucker Must Die in real life. And she took to Twitter to create a now-viral thread that documented the events as they unfolded. The night eventually attracted the attention of many national news outlets, including Good Morning America, as the story embodied society's worst fears of what dating culture in the app age has become.

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy). — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

We've talked to four of the women and Schweiger, 28, to piece together the timeline.

Date No. 1: Lisette Pylant

5.15pm Pylant, who lives in Northeast Washington, showed up at the Truxton Inn in DC for a follow-up date with seemingly normal guy Schweiger, whom she initially met while out celebrating her birthday Saturday night. A friend who works at Truxton Inn shot Pylant a warning text conveying, as she said in her Twitter thread, that "this guy sucks". But at this point she decided to stick it out.

We meet up at a bar my friend works at. Said friend proceeds to text me telling me this guy sucks and I should run — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

I show up and he sucks but I figure I'll stay because my friends are working at the bar — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Schweiger claims he told Pylant "many times" that he only viewed her as a friend. "She either did not hear it (or) did not want to hear it," he says. (Pylant had no comment).

Date No. 2: Kristen Incorvaia

6pm Incorvaia, 25, arrived at the bar after leaving work, as Schweiger had been vague about meeting at a specific time. The Arlington, Virginia, resident had matched with Schweiger over the weekend on the dating app Hinge, and he had suggested that they grab a drink sometime. (Funnily enough, Hinge is described as a destination for those "ready to escape dating app games").

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Schweiger introduced Pylant as his friend, which Incorvaia believed. "This is my friend, I brought her to make sure you weren't going to kill me," she recalls him saying. "Some comment like that."

I decide to play the friend in order to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment and then I tell her what's up — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Pylant played along, until Schweiger left to take a phone call. She then filled Incorvaia in on what was likely going down. "She's like, 'You need to run, this guy's the worst,' " Incorvaia says.

6.30pm Incorvaia texted her friends about the situation and, at this point, lost all faith in dating apps. "That was my first Hinge date ever," she says. "I don't do online dating - just downloaded it this weekend. This is the experience I had, and I don't know if I'll be doing online dating anymore."

Date No. 3: Raven

6.35pm Raven, 26, called Schweiger and let him know that she was outside the bar. She had shown up 10 minutes late to the date, but then waited another 10 minutes, with no sign of Schweiger. (Raven, a DC resident who met Schweiger on Bumble, requested that we not use her last name). He told her to meet him inside, where he was sitting with "a couple friends", she recalls, so Raven went in and asked the bartender where they might be sitting. Schweiger had taken a smoke break, and the bartender pointed to Pylant and Incorvaia.

The two girls and I have now gotten both bartenders and the bouncer in on this and are taking this guy for all he's worth over here — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

"I gave myself a couple minutes and then introduced myself," Raven says. "They said they just met, and that's when I realised it was a triple date." She'd already ordered a drink, though, so the three women decided to hang out, finish their drinks and later get dinner together elsewhere.

6.40pm Schweiger came back inside and, according to Raven, "continued the conversation as if nothing was wrong".

"At first, I was like, this can't be real life," she adds. "And then I was like, this is awkward as hell."

Pylant shared that reaction and, because it's 2017, decided to start tweeting. She'd already been texting multiple friends about the situation, and Twitter seemed like an easy way to fill more people in. "It was so ridiculous and too good of a story not to tell people," she says.

Schweiger feels differently.

"Her rant on Twitter is kind of childish," he says.

If you're wondering, yes, the conversation was uncomfortable. Schweiger began to explain why he broke up with his ex-girlfriend at one point, according to Pylant's thread, and Raven "asked if he also met her on a 'group date'."

7.35pm After having stayed for almost an hour more to "see how it would ride out", Incorvaia says, the women decided to skip out while Schweiger went outside once more.

"We ordered another round of drinks while he was outside, we finished our drinks and we were like, 'Got to go, bye!' "

The women went to Anxo, a cidery across the street.

We're now all hanging out at another bar together pic.twitter.com/jasDbaDQCL — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Schweiger says he often schedules multiple "conversations", which ordinarily last from 30 minutes to an hour, to test compatibility before committing to a dinner date. As an IT project manager, he thinks "steps ahead".

"I appreciate time," he says. "Time is the only thing humans have. When it runs out, you're not a human anymore. I'm an efficient person."

He assumed the women were aware that these were not "real" dates.

Date No. 4: Kali Bowers

JK ITS NOT OVER! The bartender just texted us to tell us homeboy is on another date so I sent my friend over to retrieve his 8pm date — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

8pm The women had befriended the Truxton Inn bartenders, one of whom texted the group about the newest arrival. Bowers never joined the women across the street.

I'm stealing his dates and making them my friends and I'm SO HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/88iqDi6mfX — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Date No. 5: Alex Woody

8.30pm Woody, a 25-year-old DC resident, stood outside Truxton Inn, waiting for Schweiger to reply to her text. (They had set up the date for 8.30pm after meeting on Bumble.) Schweiger told her he was still at his friend's house in the neighbourhood. At that point, one of Pylant's friends (not one of the dates) exited Truxton Inn and remarked to Woody: "Can you believe it? There's this guy inside that's on his fourth date tonight." Immediately, Woody knew she was the fifth. And she wasn't here for it.

9pm Woody headed to Anxo, where Pylant's friend told her the other dates would be. (Schweiger, presumably, was still with his fourth date, Bowers). "I sent him the photo of the four of us together and say, 'Oh, I found your dates one through three,' " Woody says.

Incorvaia adds that Schweiger replied something like, "Hahaha, tell them I say hi.' "

9.10pm Just for kicks, Woody went back to Truxton Inn to meet her - and everyone else's - date. As Bowers stood up to leave, Woody approached Schweiger and said, "Hi, I'm date No. 5," to which Schweiger replied, "Oh, you're already cut".

"As if we're on MTV," Woody says. "He was really cocky about it, and then I was like, 'OK, if you're going to do this, at least be upfront about it'."

Woody returned to Anxo, where the women bonded over the insane happenings.

MRS. STEAL YOUR GIRL OVER HERE pic.twitter.com/27rY4QJ1EF — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

"We just ended up clicking and hanging out," Woody says. "We have a group message."

They've even made brunch plans.

Pylant's thread had been made into a Twitter "moment" by now, and thousands were along for the ride.

"It's the age of really stupid stories," Schweiger says. "We're also in the age of reality TV.

"People want to relate."

10.15pm Incorvaia, Raven and Woody eventually headed home, and Pylant returned to Truxton Inn to chat with her friend who worked there and see what was up. Perhaps not so surprisingly, Schweiger was seated next to his sixth date, who Pylant said was visiting from out of town.

Date No. 6: Jess Free

11pm It's unclear when Free's date began, but, according to Pylant's thread, it ended soon after Pylant showed up.

In his defence

In an interview with Inside Edition set to air on Thursday, the busy lothario defended his actions.

"I do stack my dates. I do typically book them at the same place," he said. "I'm very time-oriented, efficiency-oriented."

He added that he never intended to be "disrespectful" to the women.

"I know it's kind of taken that realm. I'm sorry this happened," he said.

"But I've been very up front with all of them. I never said, 'Let's go on a date'. I always say, "Let's meet for drinks."

"If I take you on a date, you will know it's a date. There will be flowers and dinner and some other cool things involved."

- Additional reporting by the Daily Mail