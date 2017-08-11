On the 21st of August all of North America will be treated to a total eclipse of the sun.

To help celebrate the awe-inspiring sight, the Texas Perot Museum of Nature and Science will be holding a solar eclipse viewing party from noon to 2.00pm.

The event's Facebook page already has 11,000 people interested - but not everyone is keen, news.com.au reports.

A mother, who has a misguided view of how nature works, asked if it was possible to reschedule the total solar eclipse because the date wasn't practical for her.

"Most kids go back to school that day. Can it be done on the weekend?" she asked on the event page.

Sorry, guys. We have to reschedule the eclipse because it conflicts with this person's schedule. pic.twitter.com/ae72z3sUgQ — Juli Caldwell (@ImJuliCaldwell) August 8, 2017

The original post has since been deleted, although this has not stopped the internet having a field day with her comment.

So it seems like the mum has had no luck. If anyone has any ideas, you should reach out.