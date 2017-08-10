Lauren, a 21-year-old from San Diego, US, lost her right arm in a moped accident last year.

She clearly doesn't let the fact that she lost an arm bring her down, as proven by her hilarious social media presence, including a Tinder profile going viral for all the right reasons.

According to an interview given to Buzzfeed, Lauren wasn't always so cool about one-arm jokes but social media helped her cope, and she started telling the jokes herself.

i don't use the clapping emoji cos i can't clap and im being completely honest — duck (@DuckFanAccount) July 15, 2017

"People don't see that very often, so a lot of people DM [direct message] me to tell me it's really helpful to them, people who are also missing limbs or are disabled," she told Buzzfeed.

Advertisement

Lauren has since gone viral with her Tinder bio where she lists her occupation as an "arms dealer". She then goes on to describe herself as "hands down the best catch on Tinder".

Photo / Tinder Photo / Tinder

She scores herself a 10/10 for her face, 9/10 for her body and 20/10 for personality. For her arms, she wrote "1/2".

Lauren says she wrote the bio while drunk before going to sleep and doesn't even really remember doing it. She woke up the next morning to find it had gone viral on Reddit and Twitter, with screenshots of it all over the internet.

The world seems to love Lauren's openness about her missing limb.

I want to marry her? Like right now https://t.co/HkAphD2riy — Jeremy Wolfe 🌐 (@jerrrbearrrrr) August 10, 2017