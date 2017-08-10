Just over a year after proposing to Gert Smith, Black Caps star Trent Boult has tied the knot with the Mount Maunganui primary school teacher in a stunning ceremony at Kauri Bay Boomrock in Clevedon, south of Auckland.

Sharing an image on Instagram from the special day, Boult wrote: "The best day of my life and so much more. An absolutely amazing day celebrating with all our closest family & friends - Thanks to everyone who influenced the day and to the gorgeous Gert for making all my dreams come true. I love you".

The best day of my life and so much more. An absolutely amazing day celebrating with all our closest family & friends - Thanks to everyone who influenced the day and to the gorgeous Gert for making all my dreams come true. I love you ❤️ A post shared by Trent Boult (@trrrent_) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Gert wore an exquisite Hera Couture lace dress with a low back, shoe string straps and a dramatic train. The gown was offset with a long veil and accessorised with a fur cape.

According to florist Shaye Woolford, whose company On My Hand styled the Saturday wedding, the weather held off for the couple who were snapped by photographer Danelle Bohane in a series of golden sunset-lit shots.

The weathers packed in but this is what it was like on the weekend for our beautiful couple @gertie6 & @trrrent_ ...all golden sunsets! Cannot wait to share more of this wedding we flowered & styled at @kauribayboomrock 💫 Photography by the wonderful @danellebohane A post shared by Shaye Woolford (@onmyhand) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Congratulations to the newest Mr and Mrs Boult. It was such an honour to photograph the wedding of the absolutely wonderful Trent and Gert on Saturday. From the moment we met these two we were so excited that we got to spend a whole day with them, they are the most joy filled people and I loved watching them make the most out of every moment they had with their loved ones and also the stolen moments they got with just the two of them. H&MU by @fionaclarebeauty Florals and styling by @onmyhand A post shared by Danelle Bohane (@danellebohane) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

The couple live in the Mount and had been together for about three years when, amid a busy cricket schedule, Trent popped the question on a trip to Melbourne last June.