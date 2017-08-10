Just over a year after proposing to Gert Smith, Black Caps star Trent Boult has tied the knot with the Mount Maunganui primary school teacher in a stunning ceremony at Kauri Bay Boomrock in Clevedon, south of Auckland.
Sharing an image on Instagram from the special day, Boult wrote: "The best day of my life and so much more. An absolutely amazing day celebrating with all our closest family & friends - Thanks to everyone who influenced the day and to the gorgeous Gert for making all my dreams come true. I love you".
Gert wore an exquisite Hera Couture lace dress with a low back, shoe string straps and a dramatic train. The gown was offset with a long veil and accessorised with a fur cape.
According to florist Shaye Woolford, whose company On My Hand styled the Saturday wedding, the weather held off for the couple who were snapped by photographer Danelle Bohane in a series of golden sunset-lit shots.
The couple live in the Mount and had been together for about three years when, amid a busy cricket schedule, Trent popped the question on a trip to Melbourne last June.