Proof that Kylie Jenner is more than just a pretty face after it emerged her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, has earned an incredible US$420 million in retail sales in just 18 months.

Just 18 months after launching her first lip kit in 2015, the teen entrepreneur, 19, has earned US$420 million in retails sales, according to Women's Wear Daily.

The entrepreneur's brand is projected to hit US$1 billion by 2022, the Daily Mail reported.

In the exclusive story, WWD reported on Wednesday (US time) that Kylie Cosmetics will see a 25 per cent increase in sales in 2017 - which would be US$386 million.

Kylie, who is set to turn 20 on August 10, told the website: "I do want stores, my own store ... I think it's time people walk into a store and see Kylie Cosmetics."

Last year she released the limited edition Birthday Collection, which brought in US$10 million in 24 hours.

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner reportedly presented documentation to WWD to prove the incredible sales numbers - the first time they have disclosed the information.

The WWD interview took place at Kris' house in Hidden Hills last week.

By comparison, Lancome reached US$1b in 2015 after 80 years in the beauty world, according to WWD.

Estee Lauder's Tom Ford Beauty took a decade to hit US$500 million in sales, they added.

The brunette beauty has collaborated with sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian on separate collections.

The limited edition KKW X Kylie Cosmetics lip kits with Kim debuted in April.

Soon after Kim launched her own makeup brand KKW Beauty with contour kits.

Kylie told WWD that "there is room for the both of us in the makeup world," adding "We respect when we launch new things."

She noted that they "make sure there isn't overlap".

Kylie released her first three items on November 30, 2015; they were the Dolce K, Candy K and True Brown K Lip Kits.

The US$29 kits - which have a lip liner and a co-ordinating lipstick - sold out in under 30 seconds on kyliecosmetics.com; WWD reported that they only had 5000 kits in each colour - so 15,000 units total.

Kris told WWD that they don't count the time between the first release on November 30 and their second release in February 2016 because there didn't have any products available to sell.

There was however a mini restock of the three lips kits on Christmas Even in 2015.

During that time, Kylie and Kris secured a partnership with Seed Beauty, a manufacturer based in Oxnard, California; they don't have any equity in her makeup company, WWD reports.

The February 2016 launch saw the product numbers increase to six products with a total of 500,000 units, as well as the Kylie Lip Kits officially becoming Kylie Cosmetics.

She released the original three lip kits with three more shades.

Today, WWD noted that there are 300,000 units of each product.