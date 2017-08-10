A photo of a Sydney kitchen has left people baffled after the resident asked people to spot the dog in the picture.

Can you spot the dog? Can you spot the dog?

At first glance, the picture just appears to be an empty room with a large white fridge, tiled floor, dishwasher and kitchen utensils.

Upon closer inspection a pair of eyes, ears and a tail can be seen camouflaging into the black mat sitting below the sink (pictured) Upon closer inspection a pair of eyes, ears and a tail can be seen camouflaging into the black mat sitting below the sink (pictured)

On closer inspection of the photo, a black dog can be seen curled up on the mat of the same shade next to the dishwasher.