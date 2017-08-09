By Claire Cohen

Serena Williams is facing a backlash after saying that giving birth will make her a "real woman".

The 35-year-old, who is due to give birth to her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, next month, has angered fans with the remarks made in an interview with Australian newspaper the Herald Sun.

"I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth],' Williams said. "I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It's going to be something incredibly impressive to go through."

Serena revealed her pregnancy at The Met Gala in May. Photo / Getty Serena revealed her pregnancy at The Met Gala in May. Photo / Getty

Her comments have drawn criticism from social media users accusing her of having a "narrow" world view and questioning whether she thinks those who are unable to have children - or choose not to - are not "real women".

In the same interview, Williams said: "I definitely am a feminist. I like to stick up for women and women's rights. So many things happen and I just think, 'Wow, why don't we have a chance?' If that makes me a feminist, I am proud to be one."

She also admitted that watching birthing videos "makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed."

Williams announced she was pregnant via Snapchat in April. She is thought to have won the Australian Open - her 23rd grand slam title - in January when already pregnant.

Last week, she posted images on social media of her 50s-themed baby shower, which included guests Eva Longoria and Kelly Rowland.