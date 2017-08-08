An Australian pup has gone viral for his refusal to leave the park where he was clearly having way too much fun.

Footage of the dog refusing to leave the park was shared online and quickly went viral.

The dog threw a proper tantrum when the owner tried to take him home and his tricks included playing dead to avoid leaving the park.

"Excuse me sir, I think your dog's broken," a man can be heard saying in the background.

Posted by Kristen Bohlsen on Sunday, 6 August 2017

The young golden retriever tries every trick in the book to try to extend his stay in the park and, eventually, the owner gives up, takes the collar off and starts walking away.

The pup finally decides to get up and follow the owner out of the park.