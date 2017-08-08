By The Hits

One Australian mum has had enough of strangers approaching her to ask the same questions about her twin girls a thousand times over.

So she came up with a genius sign to put on their stroller.

She shared the photo on Facebook, writing: "As a twin mum, you get asked a series of questions [or] hear a series of statements every time you go out"

"I know most people are coming from a great place and are just curious, however many can be quite intrusive and after a while, it's just plain exhausting.

"And since I was heading into the city, I knew the questions would be coming thick and fast ... but I chickened out on the train and took them off!"