One Australian mum has had enough of strangers approaching her to ask the same questions about her twin girls a thousand times over.
So she came up with a genius sign to put on their stroller.
She shared the photo on Facebook, writing: "As a twin mum, you get asked a series of questions [or] hear a series of statements every time you go out"
"I know most people are coming from a great place and are just curious, however many can be quite intrusive and after a while, it's just plain exhausting.
"And since I was heading into the city, I knew the questions would be coming thick and fast ... but I chickened out on the train and took them off!"