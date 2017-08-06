Headlines in the past week were dominated by outrage over new Labour leader Jacinda Ardern being asked 'that baby question'.

While many women were quick to slam it for sexism, Kate Hawkesby says that since Jacinda had already spoken out about her future family plans, there was nothing wrong with asking it, reports Newstalk ZB.

"If [Jacinda] was happy for it to be asked, why was the sisterhood so up in arms on her behalf? Does it not diminish Jacinda and what she is capable of as a person when we scream so loudly in her defence that her own acceptance of the question, and ability to answer it, was drowned out."

