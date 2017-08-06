Speculation is growing that Prince Harry will pop the question to Suits star and girlfriend Meghan Markle as the pair landed in Africa for a romantic getaway.

So, if that was to happen, would the UK be getting another princess?

After all, when Kate Middleton got her prince, she became one.

But even if the couple were to tie the knot would the 36-year-old actress wouldn't become a princess.

Kate isn't technically a princess, instead, she is considered a princess by marriage and has the title of Her Royal Highness, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge.

As for Markle, she cannot become a princess due to rules governing the British crown - only those born into the royal family can use the title of Prince or Princess, followed by their first name.

Should Harry and Meghan get married, she would be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.

It is understood that if the couple walks down the aisle the Queen will bestow the couple a Dukedom before their wedding meaning she'd be known as the Duchess of Sussex.

The couple's African getaway comes a day before unseen footage of Princess Diana talking about her doomed marriage to Prince Charles will be broadcast.