By Martha Cliff

With Tinder hosting thousands of dating profiles it can be hard to stand out from the crowd - however, these singletons are guaranteed to get noticed.

A hilarious gallery of images shared online showcases the very wittiest and occasionally very creepy profiles daters have come across in their search for love, according to the Daily Mail.

When it comes to potential partners many single women have made it very clear what they are after in a man with one admitting she is simply hoping for some "free Chipotle".

In other instances daters are keen to reveal their intentions from the start with one woman admitting she plans to take her partner's place in their family meanwhile another man has a very specific selection process to find his "warrior bride".

Those who do encourage users to swipe right are then tasked with firing up a conversation which, as these photos prove, is not always an easy feat.

Threads of conversations demonstrate that puns are not always well received and that, amazingly chat lines can work.

A hilarious selection of images shared online has revealed some of the most bizarre profiles found on Tinder, including Rachel's where she admits she is just after some free food.

While this woman's gesture initially seems romantic, potential dates should take it as a warning.

Lucy is happy to demonstrate her flaws both with the written word and visual examples.

Mahlon wants to be upfront with his date from the start about what might be missing from their relationship.

This dog is clearly leagues ahead of his fellow canine pals, having managed to set up a Tinder account.

This man is hoping to strike lucky with animal lovers with this rather far fetched photo.

This man was left completely dumbstruck as to how his rather unorthodox pick up line managed to secure him a phone number.

This woman was clearly unimpressed by this man's persistence with his punch line.

Things do not look too promising for this couple following a rather awkward conversation.