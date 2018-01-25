We sure do love our coffee here in New Zealand, so much so that we're considered one of the top 20 biggest coffee drinking nations in the world.

We also love our pies, with more than 60 million being consumed in New Zealand every year.

And while 2017 was the year of strange coffee combos, one Auckland cafe is keeping the momentum going with a fresh spin on a popular creation developed last year.

An updated version of the Piefee is about to hit. Photo / Facebook

on K'rd found fame when they launched the "Piefee". Back in June owner Chamnan Ly told the Herald he made the "Piefee" using a sweet pie crust coated in chocolate and filled with a hot drink chosen by the customer.

"It's made of a pie and a coffee, so we call it a 'piefee'. It's a sweet pastry cup with a bit of a coating of chocolate, with coffee or chocolate or any form of drinks in there," he said.

Focus reporter Tarek Bazley was sent to taste test the mysterious creation and deemed it a little messy.

But the next iteration of the edible coffee cup looks like it may be a little easier to sip from, and then eat.

Created by Ly's wife, Kanha Kong, the Bread Crust Piefee is a slow-baked, dehydrated bun lined with chocolate and caramel.

Just in time for the long weekend, the Bread Crust Piefee launches tomorrow.

2017: The year of crazy coffees

Last year, the Piefee was one of a number of coffee and food mash ups.

You may recall some or all of the following:

