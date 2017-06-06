Single mum of twins cooks 68 meals for $200 in 4 hours

A single mother from Victoria, Australia, has managed to show everyone how easy it is to cook on a budget and lose weight.

Nikola Green, 33, recently cooked 68 healthy meals in four hours, and documented the entire process.

"I like to cook more than one thing at a time as it saves time," Green told Healthy Mummy.

"I use all four stove top elements plus an electric wok and electric frying pan. I made 68 meals and I froze some."

Green, who is mum to twin boys, has tips to make sure her children enjoy the meals.

"I find it helps them eat their meals if they've been involved in the process. A lot of the meals I've made here are for their lunches," she said.

Menu items included deviled sausages, chilli con carne, red curry, laksa and San Choy Bow.

Green said she spent $200 when she shopped for ingredients.

Green has lost 16kg since she began prepping food and making recipes from the Healthy Mummy recipe hub.

Green's amazing results have garnered a following and she has become an advocate for meal prepping.

"The first time can be a little overwhelming but when you're sitting down to that healthy meal you grabbed out of the freezer instead of eating takeaway it will all be worth it," she said.

- NZ Herald