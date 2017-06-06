Awkward messages reveal the cheating antics of partners

If you don't believe in karma, these texts might just be enough to convince you.

These cheating men and women were all exposed when they sent messages revealing their infidelity to the wrong person - including their unsuspecting partners.

The texts, which were posted in an online gallery, show how some of the senders tried desperately to wriggle out of their lie before finally being made to admit their transgression.

In one exchange a cheating girlfriend tries to blame autocorrect for mistakenly calling her boyfriend by another man's name - before she unwittingly admits the deception to her trusting partner.

In another devastating message, a seemingly faithful husband refers to his wife as the 'b****' in a text meant for his girlfriend. When his wife responds, he makes up an excuse - but she is quick to tell him that she will be changing the locks.

Here, FEMAIL rounds up some of the most toe-curling, heartbreaking and hilarious texts...

All in the family: This cheating woman fell pregnant after sleeping with her brother-in-law.

Continued below.

Related Content Cooking the Books podcast: How to save money on your power bill this winter Weekend drive: VW Golf Electric Cooking The Books podcast: The rookie investor's guide to the sharemarket

So close: This girlfriend thought she could get away with mixing up her boyfriends' names.

"Oops": This mother accidentally told her own child she was cheating on their father.

The other woman: This wife was quick to take action when she discovered her husband's lies.

Nice try: This unfaithful boyfriend hoped an 'I love you' would be enough to save him.

Too little, too late: This man was more than happy to say goodbye to his cheating girlfriend.

Moment of realisation: It took a few minutes, but this woman understood her husband's text.

Two-timing: Todd thought he could date two women - but ended up losing both instead.

Gotcha! This cheater was caught red-handed when their partner followed them to the club.

Keeping busy: One unfaithful woman was caught out while cheating on her boyfriend.

- Daily Mail