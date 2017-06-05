'Miracle' baby Eli Thompson born without nose dies aged 2

A "miracle baby" boy born without a nose has died three months after he turned two.

Eli Thompson, was diagnosed with arhinia, a condition that has only been recorded 30 times.

The Alabama boy was born without a nasal passage or sinus cavities and underwent a tracheotomy at 5 days old.

"We lost our little buddy last night," Jeremy Finch, Eli Thompson's father, posted on Facebook. "I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life!"

"He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home," Finch wrote. "I'll forever look forward to seeing him at the gates of heaven waiting on me to give me another one of his famous fist bumps! I love you little man. Rest in peace with my Father."

Finch told AL.com that Eli communicated using baby sign language and had started speech therapy.

"He touched a lot of people's lives," Finch said "A lot of people cared about him."

- NZ Herald