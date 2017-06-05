12:26pm Tue 6 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Miracle' baby Eli Thompson born without nose dies aged 2

Eli, pictured with his dad Jeremy, was born without a nasal passage or sinus cavities. Photo / Facebook
Eli, pictured with his dad Jeremy, was born without a nasal passage or sinus cavities. Photo / Facebook

A "miracle baby" boy born without a nose has died three months after he turned two.

Eli Thompson, was diagnosed with arhinia, a condition that has only been recorded 30 times.

The Alabama boy was born without a nasal passage or sinus cavities and underwent a tracheotomy at 5 days old.

"We lost our little buddy last night," Jeremy Finch, Eli Thompson's father, posted on Facebook. "I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life!"

"He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home," Finch wrote. "I'll forever look forward to seeing him at the gates of heaven waiting on me to give me another one of his famous fist bumps! I love you little man. Rest in peace with my Father."

Finch told AL.com that Eli communicated using baby sign language and had started speech therapy.

"He touched a lot of people's lives," Finch said "A lot of people cared about him."

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 06 Jun 2017 13:11:52 Processing Time: 46ms