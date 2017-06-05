Nine processed foods that are actually healthy

By Susie Burrell

One of the most frequent diet recommendations we hear is to eat less processed, packaged food and indeed many of the premade meals and sauces found in supermarkets can be bypassed altogether. On the other hand, there are a number of nutritionally sound food items that can be described as "processed", yet are still healthy choices.

1. Jarlsberg cheese

A nutrient-rich food, cheese is packed full of calcium, protein and magnesium and is generally minimally processed and contains little other than milk and a little salt. Jarlsberg cheese in particular is a good choice nutritionally thanks to its lower fat content than regular cheddar cheese.

2. Wholegrain crackers

With as few as two ingredients, wholegrain crackers such as Corn Thins and Ryvita are rich sources of good quality wholegrains, fibre and B-group vitamins and are relatively low in calories.

3. Nut spreads

Forget the days of peanut butter coming with plenty of extra sugar, salt and oil. New versions of nut spreads including the Melrose spreads contain just nuts and occasionally seeds, coconut and a little cacao to create a protein-rich spread that offers plenty of good fats.

4. Tinned beans

Legumes including chic peas, kidney beans, borlotti beans and lentils are one of the most nutrient rich foods in supermarkets, packed full of protein, fibre and minerals but let's be honest: who has the time and energy to source the raw beans and shell them?

For this reason tinned beans are a good choice and generally come with a little salt and sugar to simply keep them in good condition. A simple rinse will rid the beans of much of these extras so you are left with a tasty, nutritionally rich legumes to use in soups, pastas and salads.

5. Nut-based snack bars

Not all snack bars are created equally and there is a wide range of nut bars available, some with many added extras including fats and sugars but there is also a number including the Carman's and Go Natural Nut Bars which contain up to 70 per cent nuts along with a few other basic ingredients such as honey to keep them stuck together. Or there are also the new nut and seed cluster seeds such as MUNCH snacks which are other nut and seed rich snacks with a little syrup to hold them together - still much better nutritionally than your average muesli bar.

6. Tetra soups

While instant soups can be packed full of salts, flavours and additives, fresh soups sealed in a tetra pack can be surprisingly nutritious options with an ingredient list that includes only wholefoods along with a few herbs and spices. The La Zuppa fresh range in particular are great choices nutritionally.

7. Wholegrain pasta and rice

While carbs often get a bad rap, when it comes to wholegrains such as wholemeal pasta, brown rice and quinoa, in most cases you will find little other than the grain itself inside the packet. Quick cook varieties in particular can be easy, nutrient rich additions to lunches and mixed meals.

8. Quick cook oats

In the past quick cook oats have often contained added sugars but the new ranges from Carman's and Uncle Toby's contain no added sugars and can also offer extra nuts, seeds and fruits, making them a great convenient breakfast choice on chilly mornings.

9. Tinned fish

There are literally hundreds of different varieties of tinned salmon and tuna in supermarkets and while you do need to scan ingredient lists of flavoured varieties, in generally those found in water or even olive oil remain great choices nutritionally for a quick, affordable protein rich option.

