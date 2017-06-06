The world's most beautiful girl, Thylane Blondeau: Where is she now?

She was dubbed the prettiest girl in the world when she burst on to the modelling scene at just four years old while walking in a fashion show for French designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

After creating ripples, model Thylane Lena-Rose Blondeau then produced waves of discussion and debate when she featured in French Vogue six years later before she'd even hit her teenage years.

Jean paul Gaultier catwalk age 4 #throwback A post shared by Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) on Jan 31, 2015 at 2:01pm PST

At just 10, the shots created controversy after she was featured in the magazine wearing heavy makeup and adult clothing.

But the magazine spread established the stunning French model in the world of fashion.

Following the magazine shoot, the blonde-haired and blue-eyed beauty quickly earnt the status of being the industry's next big thing, and drew comparisons to French actor Brigitte Bardot who appeared in Elle magazine aged 15.

The daughter of French footballer Patrick Blondeau and TV presenter Veronika Loubry, Blondeau was pictured petting rabbits as well as applying her lipstick in the mirror.

Since the famous Vogue shoot, Thylane, now 16, has gone from strength to strength with her modelling career.

At 13, she landed her very first cover shoot, when she was put on the front of French magazine Jalouse, who dubbed her the "new Kate Moss".

Now, she is represented by IMG models, the same agency that represents sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid as well as Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber.

She has also landed work with beauty company L'Oreal and was spotted watching fashion shows during Milan Fashion Week last year.

Just last month, Thylane stepped out in a stunning champagne coloured gown for the 70th Cannes Film Festival, where she wore the same frock as Russian actor Svetlana Ustinova.

In an interview with W magazine last year, Thylane named Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin as her style icons and inspirations.

Born in Aix-en-Provence and currently based in the south of France with her family, Thylane says her beauty secret is "a lot of sleep" and always "washing off makeup at the end of the day".

Thylane is popular on social media, with more than 1.2 millions followers.

- news.com.au