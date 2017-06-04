Professional chefs reveal amateur mistakes

By Imogen Blake

Professional chefs have been sharing their wisdom garnered over years spent toiling in kitchens in a revealing online thread.

And their insights include the many ways that amateur chefs go wrong - from stirring too much to not seasoning each individual ingredient going into a dish.

As well as rounding up some of home cooks' common mistakes - and how to avoid them - the professionals have also been throwing in their tricks of the trade on Reddit.

Nearly 6,000 people have commented on the thread - either to share their own culinary secrets, or to respond to others' tips, reports Daily Mail.

Read on if you're keen to impress the guests at your next dinner party...

Continued below.

Related Content Cooking the Books podcast: How to save money on your power bill this winter Weekend drive: VW Golf Electric Cooking The Books podcast: The rookie investor's guide to the sharemarket

- Daily Mail