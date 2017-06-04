6:08am Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Professional chefs reveal amateur mistakes

By Imogen Blake

The professionals have also been throwing in their tricks of the trade on Reddit. Photo / 123RF
The professionals have also been throwing in their tricks of the trade on Reddit. Photo / 123RF

Professional chefs have been sharing their wisdom garnered over years spent toiling in kitchens in a revealing online thread.

And their insights include the many ways that amateur chefs go wrong - from stirring too much to not seasoning each individual ingredient going into a dish.

Comment from discussion Professional chefs of reddit, what do us amateurs keep doing wrong?.

As well as rounding up some of home cooks' common mistakes - and how to avoid them - the professionals have also been throwing in their tricks of the trade on Reddit.

Nearly 6,000 people have commented on the thread - either to share their own culinary secrets, or to respond to others' tips, reports Daily Mail.

Read on if you're keen to impress the guests at your next dinner party...

Comment from discussion Professional chefs of reddit, what do us amateurs keep doing wrong?.

Comment from discussion Professional chefs of reddit, what do us amateurs keep doing wrong?.

Continued below.

Related Content

Comment from discussion Professional chefs of reddit, what do us amateurs keep doing wrong?.

Comment from discussion Professional chefs of reddit, what do us amateurs keep doing wrong?.

Comment from discussion Professional chefs of reddit, what do us amateurs keep doing wrong?.

Comment from discussion Professional chefs of reddit, what do us amateurs keep doing wrong?.

Comment from discussion Professional chefs of reddit, what do us amateurs keep doing wrong?.

Comment from discussion Professional chefs of reddit, what do us amateurs keep doing wrong?.

- Daily Mail

By Imogen Blake

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 04 Jun 2017 06:53:56 Processing Time: 13ms