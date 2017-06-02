Sugar baby Heidy Pandora addicted to holiday 'blind dates'

A woman who travels the globe as a "sugar baby" insists she is not a gold digger.

Heidy Pandora, 24, describes herself as a fulltime traveller thanks to the dating site Miss Travel.

Wealthy men jet Pandora around the globe to locations such as Dubai, Morocco, Hawaii, Aruba and Thailand.

Florida based Pandora told Sun Online: "Some of the guys on the site are married.

"I don't pay for anything. You can do half and half but I prefer not to.

"I'm saving more for my own future. So I don't want to spend money on travel because it's really expensive."

Pandora says she doesn't feel pressured into a sexual relationship with the men, claiming "If we connect, things happen. But if we don't connect then we just have fun on the trip or I just come back".

"I've travelled with different types of guys, but I didn't have sexual relations with all of them."

"I don't see it as such a big deal to have sex with married men. If they're married and looking somewhere else, they're not happy. Some of them don't have any sexual relationship with their wives anymore."

Pandora says that the travels have saved her from depression.

"I came across Miss Travel and I kind of became addicted to it. It keeps me going in life. I still suffer from depression but it's not as severe and travelling keeps me alive."

Pandora says her family are aware of what she does and are happy she is seeing the world, but the response isn't always positive.

She said: "I do not care about anybody's opinion. Who doesn't want to see the world?

"I have been called bad names before like a gold digger. But I don't feel that way and when I'm on these trips I do not ask for money.

"I'm only on the website to travel and see the world. I'm not there to look for a sugar daddy.

"So if anybody wants to call me a bad name, I don't take that because I know I'm not there for that reason."

Pandora is currently planning for her next trip to Nepal.

- NZ Herald