1:53pm Fri 2 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Proof you shouldn't accept Facebook friend requests from your parents

Teenagers were left mortified after their parents posted embarrassing comments. Photo / Getty
Teenagers were left mortified after their parents posted embarrassing comments. Photo / Getty

It is always a risk to accept a Facebook friend request from your parents - especially if they happen to be computer literate and quick witted.

A collection of screengrabs compiled by BoredPanda reveals the hilarious put downs and cutting comments left by mums and dads on their offspring's social media feeds.

According to the Daily Mail, armed with embarrassing anecdotes about their kids, these parents are merciless when it comes to mocking their teens online.

In one case a disappointed father used Facebook as punishment for his son, sharing mortifying facts about the teenager after he was caught trash talking someone else online.

Other parents couldn't help but mock their little darlings' attempts at a 'profound' status - despite their kids' desire to look cool in front of their mates.

Amusing and mortifying in equal measure, these screen grabs might just prompt you to adjust your Facebook privacy settings.

Rather than offer words of encouragement to his son this father chose to mercilessly mock his son's love life. Photo / Bored Panda
Rather than offer words of encouragement to his son this father chose to mercilessly mock his son's love life. Photo / Bored Panda
After a misogynistic teen made this sexist comment his mother decided to get her own back. Photo / Bored Panda
After a misogynistic teen made this sexist comment his mother decided to get her own back. Photo / Bored Panda
When Justin shared this nostalgic post he wasn't expecting his dad to be so graphic. Photo / Bored Panda
When Justin shared this nostalgic post he wasn't expecting his dad to be so graphic. Photo / Bored Panda

Continued below.

Related Content

A hilarious collection of images have seen the witty and very cutting comebacks left by parents on their children's statuses. Photo / Bored Panda
A hilarious collection of images have seen the witty and very cutting comebacks left by parents on their children's statuses. Photo / Bored Panda
Ryan's father was clearly unaware that this rather personal message would be available to everyone not just his son. Photo / Bored Panda
Ryan's father was clearly unaware that this rather personal message would be available to everyone not just his son. Photo / Bored Panda
This teen failed to convince their friends that they were worthy of a 'thug' title. Photo / Bored Panda
This teen failed to convince their friends that they were worthy of a 'thug' title. Photo / Bored Panda
Michael clearly wasn't expecting this conversation to turn out the way that it did. Photo / Bored Panda
Michael clearly wasn't expecting this conversation to turn out the way that it did. Photo / Bored Panda
This teen's pals may just retract their comments after spotting Mr Pigums in the background. Photo / Bored Panda
This teen's pals may just retract their comments after spotting Mr Pigums in the background. Photo / Bored Panda
When her son encouraged Facebook friends to ask him anything this mother did not waste the opportunity to pick up on his chores. Photo / Bored Panda
When her son encouraged Facebook friends to ask him anything this mother did not waste the opportunity to pick up on his chores. Photo / Bored Panda
This young lady was receiving precisely zero sympathy from her mother when it came to car troubles. Photo / Bored Panda
This young lady was receiving precisely zero sympathy from her mother when it came to car troubles. Photo / Bored Panda
As her son became engrossed in yet another video game this mother found it difficult to bite her tongue. Photo / Bored Panda
As her son became engrossed in yet another video game this mother found it difficult to bite her tongue. Photo / Bored Panda
This mother was left baffled as to how her daughter was able to afford so many treatments. Photo / Bored Panda
This mother was left baffled as to how her daughter was able to afford so many treatments. Photo / Bored Panda
Joe's mum couldn't help but leave a rather embarrassing remark under a meme her son shared. Photo / Bored Panda
Joe's mum couldn't help but leave a rather embarrassing remark under a meme her son shared. Photo / Bored Panda

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 02 Jun 2017 15:28:13 Processing Time: 24ms