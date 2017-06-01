Researchers reveal 100 unique baby names nobody uses anymore

Finding a truly unique baby name can be a struggle, especially if you don't want to take the celebrity route and choose something bizarre like North or Apple.

Now researchers from Nameberry have come to the rescue with a list of 100 monikers nobody uses anymore, to give parents-to-be some inspiration.

According to the Daily Mail, researchers compared all the baby names recorded by the Social Security Administration in the US in 2016 against their own database of 10,000 names, to find those that have fallen out of favour.

They were left with almost 5,000 names that no children born last year currently have, which they then whittled down to a list of the 100 most usable.

And it seems Kim Kardashian has not sparked a craze for naming children after compass points - as no children were named North or West in 2016.

On the girls list, there are some choices that should be reasonably familiar to most people such as Franny, Hester, Venetia, Letitia and Ianthe.

Boys' names that might ring a bell include Auberon, Nat and Raoul.

But although the Nameberry experts apparently picked out the names they thought would make reasonable choices, there are still some highly unusual monikers in there.

Unsurprisingly, the girls names Puck, Season, Undine and Whimsy are not in vogue with parents, while there are few boys called Rancher, Scorpio, Trout or Kermit running about.

- Daily Mail